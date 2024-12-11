UPG Sustainability Leaders Graduate in Record Class of 2024

#UPGSustainability Leaders Class of 2024 #UPGSustainability Leaders Class of 2024

A record 1,030 UPG Sustainability Leaders Graduate in the Class of 2024. Learn more.

The Class of 2024 was outstanding in every way. We welcome them as UPG Sustainability Leaders, worthy of their place alongside those who came before them.” — Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United People Global celebrates the graduation of a record number of 1,030 exceptional #UPGSustainability Leaders in the Class of 2024. Their graduation marks the ultimate milestone for the Class of 2024, as they proceed to join the global movement as UPG Sustainability Leaders. UPG Sustainability Leadership is a movement that mobilises individuals and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. The movement runs local sustainability-related projects and trains citizens about sustainability with activities in over 130 countries across all world regions.Selected highlights of the 2024 commencement event include: the ceremony was a heartfelt tribute to the graduates' dedication and hard work throughout the training program. The ceremony broke free from physical boundaries, creating a lively virtual atmosphere where over 550 participants gathered to honor the graduates' accomplishments. In addition to inspiring speeches, the ceremony was a vibrant showcase of the Class of 2024's diverse talents and of the UPG Sustainability Leadership movement. Already-certified UPG Sustainability Leaders attended and welcomed the new generation to their ranks. The 2024 graduates captivated the virtual audience with a range of creative performances, from powerful vocals and heartfelt music that filled the space with a celebratory atmosphere, to dynamic dance routines that highlighted their passion and enthusiasm. Additionally, presentations enabled graduates to share their experiences, aspirations, and sustainability goals in an engaging and collaborative manner. The class' poignant and impactful readings deeply resonated with the audience, leaving a lasting impression.UPG Sustainability Instructors and Special Guests: Faculty members played an essential role, delivering motivational speeches and words of encouragement that reinforced the supportive learning environment of UPG Sustainability. Among the special guests included Mr. Bo Hoppin, Executive Director of the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership, a partner of the UPG Sustainability Leadership movement. His address offered valuable insights and further inspired the graduates to pursue their sustainability ambitions.The UPG Sustainability Commencement Ceremony was an overwhelming success, making a profound impact on all who attended. It celebrated the dedication and achievements of 1030 #UPGSustainability Leaders while marking the rise of a new generation of sustainability advocates. Armed with the knowledge, skills, and networks nurtured by UPG Sustainability, these graduates are now ready to make meaningful contributions to creating a more sustainable future for everyone. The Commencement Ceremony was held on Sunday, 14 July 2024."The Class of 2024 was outstanding in every way and they set new records in their engagements and in their actions. We welcome them as UPG Sustainability Leaders, worthy of their place alongside those who came before them. And we welcome them as beacons that light the way for future generations to join the movement to make the world more sustainable," Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global.UPG Sustainability Leadership conducts the world’s largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults. It is a free programme that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. This training is possible because of the support of UPG’s partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, the Late Rosamund Zander and her family. To learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership visit: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability . Applications are currently open for the Class of 2025 and will remain open until 11:59 pm CET on 31 December 2024.About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.Note to Editors1. Learn about #UPGSustainability Leadership: https://upg.live/UPGSustainability 2. Social Media Hashtags: #UPGSustainability3. Watch an introduction to #UPGSustainability: https://upglive.org/upgsustainability-introvideo 4. To partner or collaborate with UPG Sustainability Leadership: https://upglive.org/letsconnect 5. More about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/begin 6. Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join 7. Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination 8. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.