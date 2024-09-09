Julia Borrelli to chair ACC Director's Leadership Council

PHILADELPHIA – Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center (ACC) at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine announced today that Julia “Julie” Borrelli has been appointed chair of the Abramson Cancer Center Director's Leadership Council (ACCDLC), succeeding Richard S. Schiffrin, Esq. Borrelli was chosen for her advocacy and philanthropy in support of breakthrough cancer research, particularly in Lynch syndrome, a hereditary condition that increases the risk of cancers including colorectal cancer. Her appointment becomes effective in November 2024.

“Julie and her family have already taken a lead role in propelling our Lynch syndrome program to new heights, and we are looking forward to seeing what her leadership will bring to the council as we continue to press forward together,” said Robert Vonderheide, MD, DPhil, director of the Abramson Cancer Center.

The ACCDLC exists to support the mission of the ACC and to ensure its success in raising resources that support the center’s most critical needs. As key contributors to the ACC’s leadership team, council members play an important role as knowledgeable advocates, ambassadors, and donors.

“I am honored to lead such a tireless, dedicated group of cancer research and care advocates, and I continue to be inspired by the efforts of my fellow ACCDLC council members,” Borrelli said. “I look forward to this new role and to working closely with ACC leadership—allowing every patient at the ACC to fear less and hope more.”

Borrelli and her husband, Jason Borrelli, have served on the ACCDLC since 2019. That same year, the couple established the Jason and Julie Borrelli Lynch Syndrome Research Fund, followed by the Julie and Jason Borrelli Lynch Syndrome Fellowship, Research and Pilot Grant Fund in 2021, both supporting novel Lynch syndrome research, education, and patient care programs under the direction of E. John Wherry, PhD, and Bryson Katona, MD, PhD, respectively. Late last year, the couple joined Borrelli’s parents, Jeffery and Cynthia King, in establishing the Jeffery and Cynthia King Professorship of Lynch Syndrome Research at Penn Medicine. Citing her family’s personal connection to Lynch syndrome, Borrelli states “Lynch syndrome is the most common cause of inherited colorectal cancer and affects approximately 1.2 million individuals in the US. Our family is honored to stand with the amazing clinicians, faculty, and researchers at the ACC to find new cures and advancements for this disease.”

Borrelli graduated from Penn State with a degree in hotel, restaurant, and institutional management and went on to work for Marriott International in Bethesda, Maryland. She later joined National Properties Inc., a real-estate investment, property management, and development firm, working in marketing and human resources. Borrelli would eventually leave National Properties and turn her attention to different philanthropic pursuits and volunteerism in addition to raising their children, Drew and Sophie. She has been actively involved in creating awareness for Lynch syndrome as well as the Talk School, a center for the education of children with autism and speech/language disorders. She was recently named Philanthropist of the year, along with her husband, at The Pennsylvania State University.

Her predecessor, Richard S. Schiffrin, Esq, served as ACCDLC chair for five years. He is a prominent attorney and businessman. Schiffrin is well known for his political and philanthropic activities. He served as Hillary Clinton’s Pennsylvania Finance Chair for the 2008 presidential campaign and worked on her 2016 presidential campaign. Schiffrin and his wife, Barbara Schiffrin, PsyD, are longtime supporters of the ACC, and both have served on the ACCDLC since 2010. In 2016, the couple established the Richard and Barbara Schiffrin President’s Distinguished Professorship, which is currently held by E. John Wherry, PhD, chair of Systems Pharmacology and Translational Therapeutics.

“We are incredibly grateful for Richard Schiffrin’s leadership during his tenure as chair of the ACCDLC,” Vonderheide said. “Thanks to his efforts, notably during the global COVID-19 pandemic, this council is well positioned to continue to provide our remarkable physician-scientists with the resources necessary to pursue novel research ideas that make a difference in the lives of patients here, and across the globe.”