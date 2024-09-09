InventionHome® Inventor Creates Waterproof Smartwatch that Functions as an Emergency GPS Unit for Healthcare Workers

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica S. of Cranston, RI is the creator of Re-Joyce, a wearable GPS emergency service request system designed as a smart watch. Users can discreetly activate the watch’s alarm if an emergency occurs. The Re-Joyce device is intended for any employee required to work in a home setting that places them in vulnerable situations. The device ensures prompt response from law enforcement with the wearer’s location. The employer will also be notified if the alarm is activated.The device resembles a smart watch, and in addition to the alarm functions, it also functions as a standard watch with a clock and date. Upon activation of the alarm, police and the employer are notified that the alarm was activated, and the employee requires immediate law enforcement and potential medical assistance. The system is linked to an app that allows users to rate their experiences from a safety perspective, sharing insight about high crime areas, aggressive patients, known criminals, and sex offenders.The device is equipped with an auto record feature that will immediately start recording when the alarm is activated. While primarily resembling a smart watch, it can be worn as a necklace or other means of attachment that remains secure to the wearer’s body. The watch also has a charging and dock station for storage and charging when not in use. Ultimately, the device is intended to improve safety for healthcare workers, hospice caregivers, and any other employee that works in a home care setting.Ensuring the safety of healthcare workers in home healthcare and hospice situations is of paramount importance for employers and involves a combination of organizational policies, training, technological support, and legal frameworks. Training is provided by an employer on safety protocols for managing emergency situations, hazards, and communication with patients and their families. Safety plans are developed based on risk assessments, including emergency contact information and clear procedures for various scenarios. Despite being trained and prepared, dangerous emergencies can occur at a moment’s notice.New products and innovations in these fields include personal safety alarms, mobile safety apps, wearable devices, body cameras, and GPS trackers. Markets associated with these items are expanding at a steady pace, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7-10% over the next few years. While exact figures are difficult to pinpoint due to the niche nature of the market, it is estimated to be worth several hundred million dollars globally, with significant potential for growth. The Re-Joyce system is innovative and versatile, adding several benefits to this market that would expand any manufacturer’s product line.Jessica filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Re-Joyce product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Re-Joyce can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

