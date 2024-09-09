InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Salad Bowl Divider for Creating Partitions Between Salad Ingredients

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy F. of Berwyn Hts, MD. is the creator of the Bowl Buddy, a multipurpose divider for salad bowls allowing users to divide ingredients into separate compartments within the bowl. Users can insert the device into the bowl and fill each compartment with a desired ingredient, offering a way to evenly distribute ingredients and create an aesthetically pleasing meal. The bowl helps keep people organized while serving food while promoting healthy eating habits.The divider can be set to partition the salad bowl into two to six compartments. Users can place food in each compartment and have it hold its shape until the divider is pulled up. The device can improve the aesthetics of the salad prior to eating. It may also help people serving food, allowing he or she to choose their desired ingredients for creating the perfect salad. The divider can be made to fit any shape or bowl, and there may be various sizes available to fit in different sized bowls.As more consumers prioritize healthy eating, the demand for salad-related products, including salad bowls and dividers, has increased. People are more inclined to prepare and eat salads, whether at home, work, or on the go. Consumers are looking for ways to make salad preparation and consumption easier and more customizable. Salad bowls with dividers cater to this need, allowing users to separate ingredients and mix them only when ready to eat. The Bowl Buddy is innovative and versatile, offering several sizes of dividers that cater to consumer needs and preferences. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Nancy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Bowl Buddy product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Bowl Buddy can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

