Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question, 9 September 2024

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim:To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in view of Singapore’s position on the illegality of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian Territories, what are Singapore’s obligations with regard to the International Court of Justice’s recent finding on international law violations in the Palestinian Territories including the continued unlawful occupation of the Palestinian Territories and how will Singapore support it.

 

 

1        This question has been addressed in my reply to MP Mr Christopher de Souza on 7 August 2024.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

9 SEPTEMBER 2024

