National “Beat the Heat” Initiative Launches to Help Protect Children from Heat-Related Illness

‘Beat the Heat’ is designed as a simple, play based platform for schools, physical education teachers, local youth sports teams and coaches to tackle heat-related physical & mental health challenges.” — Brittany Perkins Castillo, Founder

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stronger than the Storm , a nonprofit organization specializing in kid-friendly resources to help children recover, reconnect, and develop resilience during tough times, today announced the launch of a nationwide initiative to educate kids, their parents and communities on how to prepare for extreme heat. The new “Beat the Heat” initiative joins the platform’s natural disaster-related educational materials and is timed to coincide with the back-to-school season. The “Beat the Heat” program focuses on educating youth, families, teachers and coaches about the dangers of extreme heat, and what all of us can do to mitigate its effects.The average number of heat-related deaths each year in the U.S. has nearly doubled over the last decade, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alarmingly, by 2050, heat waves will affect more than 3.5 billion people worldwide. For children, extreme heat is more dire because their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than adults, according to the National Weather Service “We have become too familiar with the effects of extreme heat,” said Brittany Perkins Castillo, who founded Stronger than the Storm after witnessing the effects of natural disasters on children, and recognizing the need for increased collaboration to support children in emergency planning, response, and recovery; she is also CEO of AshBritt, a disaster response, emergency management, and logistics company. “We’ve seen tremendous engagement with the Stronger than the Storm materials, with many families and educators finding the family emergency preparedness free downloads and coloring pages to be an easy, engaging tool for daily conversations on important safety topics. ‘Beat the Heat’ is designed as a simple, play based platform for schools, physical education teachers, local youth sports teams and coaches to tackle heat-related physical illness and mental health challenges in children grades K-12.”A heat index at or above 90°F, as identified by the National Weather Service, poses a significant health risk. High temperatures and extreme heat can cause children to become sick very quickly in several ways. It can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat stroke, which is considered a medical emergency.Most exertional heat illnesses can be prevented with the recognition and modification of risk factors ideally addressed through leadership, policy, and on-site health care, according to the American College of Sports Medicine. A few “Beat the Heat” tips featured in the platform include:• Limit outdoor activities to the cooler morning or evening hours.• Check on your family, friends, and neighbors that do not have air conditioning.• Stop all activity if you become faint, lightheaded, weak or confused, or have cramps. Get to the shade or a cooler area.• Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and low sugar, caffeine-free fluids. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water.“As a parent, I love to reminisce about all the time I spent outdoors as a child, and I want my kids to have the same experience. However, as a physician, I know there are days where it is too dangerous for kids to be outside,” said Anjali Saxena, M.D., Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics for Strategic Initiatives and Programs, University of Miami Institute of Global Health. “Breaking the news to my kids can be tough – but that is what I love about Stronger than the Storm resources. Their easy to read, visually engaging, play-based format allows my kids to better understand the dangers of extreme heat and be part of the decision to stay inside until cooler hours in the day. It has made my job much easier as both a parent and pediatrician!”“It is important to teach children about the effects that the environment has on our lives, and Stronger than the Storm is providing amazing resources that equip them for a sustainable future,” said Overtown Youth Center (OYC) Miami CEO, Tina Brown. “Through their remarkably informative resources, youth at OYC Miami are able to gain a better understanding of environmental challenges and become more resilient and better prepared.”The “Beat the Heat” campaign, and other Stronger than the Storm Family Emergency Preparedness initiatives, are web-based and encompass a range of free downloadable educational graphics, designed for kids, parents, teachers, and those in the public and government that plan for disaster events. The graphics are ideal for social media campaigns and can be customized at no cost with an organization’s logo. The kid-friendly elements help teach heat-preparedness, awareness of heat-related symptoms, and provide a mental health support framework. For more information, please visit strongerthanthestorm.com.About Stronger than the StormStronger than the Storm is a nonprofit organization specializing in kid-friendly resources to help children recover, reconnect, and develop resilience during tough times. Through books, activities, and educational materials, the organization aims to support families and communities in fostering a safe and nurturing environment for children during and after crises. Stronger than the Storm was founded Brittney Castillo who is CEO of AshBritt, a disaster response, emergency management, and logistics company. To learn more, please visit strongerthanthestorm.com

