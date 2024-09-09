Readout of Second Meeting of U.S.-China Commercial Issues Working Group

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, September 9, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On September 7, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago and China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen concluded the second Vice-Ministerial meeting of the U.S.-China Commercial Issues Working Group in Tianjin, China.

The two sides discussed a broad range of topics affecting the U.S.-China commercial relationship, including specific issues raised by the business communities of both countries. Overall, Under Secretary Lago reaffirmed the goal of pursuing a trade and investment relationship with China that benefits U.S. businesses and workers, emphasizing that the United States will not negotiate on issues related to U.S. national security.

During the meeting, Under Secretary Lago addressed several commercial and market access issues affecting U.S. businesses and workers. She reviewed cross-border data flows and collaboration on healthcare and climate. She also emphasized concerns about decreasing regulatory transparency and certainty, China’s continued non-market policies and practices, and overcapacity in a range of industrial sectors, all of which negatively affect U.S. businesses and workers.

The meeting advanced commercial cooperation in a range of key sectors. In the healthcare sector, Under Secretary Lago highlighted opportunities for U.S. companies to improve healthcare outcomes for patients in China, building on convenings with China’s National Health Commission, the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, and U.S. and Chinese healthcare leaders and experts.

In the climate and environmental sector, Under Secretary Lago promoted opportunities for U.S. companies in China to meet both countries’ shared climate goals, building on meetings with China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the China Association of Environmental Protection Industry, and U.S. companies seeking to expand business opportunities in and exports to China. The U.S. Department of Commerce plans to support a related trade mission in China later this year.

Moving forward, the sides agreed to continue their regular engagement over the following months.

The Working Group was established by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao during Secretary Raimondo’s visit to China in August 2023 to address discrete trade and investment issues and to advance U.S. commercial interests in China. The Working Group’s first meeting was in April 2024 in the Washington, D.C. area.

