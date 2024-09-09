Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the promotion of Austin Kinghorn to Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy.

“Throughout his time at the Office of the Attorney General, Austin has continually displayed exceptional skill, judgment, and dedication to serving the people of Texas,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I want to congratulate Austin on his new role, where he will continue to promote liberty and justice for Texas.”

Austin Kinghorn, Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy

Mr. Kinghorn is Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy. He most recently served as Associate Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel and as Chair of the Opinion Committee. He previously served as the OAG's General Counsel and as a litigator in the Healthcare Program Enforcement Division (previously the Civil Medicaid Fraud Division). Mr. Kinghorn has also served as a staff attorney to two Texas Supreme Court justices and was a commercial litigator in Houston following his service as a law clerk to Justice Jeff Brown, now a U.S. district court judge. Mr. Kinghorn received his J.D. from Baylor Law School and his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin.