JD Technologies Selected by Gar Kenyon to Market Their Engineered Hydraulic & Pneumatic Valves, Manifolds and Actuators.

JD Technologies Global, LLC will use their extensive field sales expertise and established relationships to pursue new applications for Gar Kenyon.

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JD Technologies Global, LLC, an effective field sales company and Gar Kenyon, an established manufacturer offering electromechanical assemblies, combining hydraulic/pneumatic and electrical systems, will work together to expand Gar Kenyon’s market share with aerospace, military & defense primes and their lower tier suppliers. These customers value Gar Kenyon’s custom-engineered solutions to meet specific aircraft requirements including hydraulic components and systems designed for high-pressure, harsh environment applications. This relationship creates a gateway to open a technical dialog with customers to fully understand their requirements to improve their Landing Gear Systems, Flight Control Systems, Hydraulic System Safety, Auxiliary Systems and Thermal Systems. This list, while not exhaustive, highlights the most common applications of Gar Kenyon's hydraulic products in aerospace, demonstrating their criticality in both military and commercial aircraft. The market for hydraulic components such as valves, actuators, and manifolds is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in technology, increased aircraft production, and the demand for more efficient and reliable aircraft systems.“We are very pleased that Gar Kenyon has selected JD Technologies Global, LLC as their strategic partner in the United States. They have been extremely successful in helping customers by offering flight critical solutions. In the industries we service quality is a given, so Gar Kenyon’s AS9100D/ISO 9001:2015 Certified Quality Management System resonates with our base. We can now offer our valued customers the benefits of Gar Kenyon along with the synergistic mix of other manufacturers and service providers we represent” said John Knott, President of JD Technologies Global, LLC.“We are delighted to be teamed with JD Technologies Global, LLC to help market our superior products that are needed in numerous aircraft platforms and their associated applications,” said Jonathan Fournier, Vice President of Sales for Gar Kenyon. “One example of such an application is aircraft thermal systems. Our relationship with JD Technologies Global, LLC began with huge success in winning a major contract to develop and produce a complex, flight critical manifold for an advanced military fighter aircraft. We see this as a trend since military aircraft’s current cooling systems are already overtaxed and unable to fully support planned upgrades. Winning more business in this area is only one of many opportunities JD Technologies Global, LLC will help us achieve.”About Gar Kenyon Aerospace & DefenseGar Kenyon is a recognized leader in the design, fabrication, assembly and testing of advanced, high-quality, hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical and mechanical components and assemblies for aerospace. The combination of technical excellence, responsiveness and innovation makes Gar Kenyon the industry’s source for hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace components, delivered on time and on budget whether they are to a customer design or specification. With a value proposition that includes technical expertise, specialized products, quality assurance, customer focus, reliable delivery, and adaptability - Gar Kenyon positions itself as a standout choice among aerospace component and system manufacturers. For more information, visit https://jdtechsales.com/portfolio_page/gar-kenyon-aerospace-defense/ About JD Technologies Global, LLCJD Technologies LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense and medical industries. They develop long-term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit https://jdtechsales.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.