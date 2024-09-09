Battleford District Care Centre Project Moves to Business Case Phase

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 9, 2024

The Battleford District Care Centre project has moved to the business case phase, as the Government of Saskatchewan has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a consultant team. The selected consultant team will provide professional project management and multidisciplinary advisory services to complete a comprehensive business case for the new facility.

“I am very pleased that we can facilitate advances to the Battleford District Care Centre, ensuring crucial, long-term care services are available to the Battlefords and surrounding communities for years to come,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. “This facility will provide specialized care to those requiring ongoing assistance, promote exceptional quality of life for residents, and support families in need of long–term care solutions.”

The current Battleford District Care Centre provides crucial long-term care services to the Battlefords and surrounding communities. It is not designed to meet modern standards of care and a business case is required to validate potential replacement options.

The business case will undertake site assessments, develop capital options, provide a Class D (+/- 40 per cent) cost estimate, and high-level risk and project phasing analysis.

“We are committed to improving access to care for Saskatchewan residents, whether that be acute care, primary care or long-term care,” Rural and Remote Health and Seniors Minister Tim McLeod said. “We are pleased to see plans move forward for the Battlefords District Care Centre, where local and area residents will be able to receive the care they need close to home.”

The business case phase prepares the project team to enter into pre-design and design of the new facility. The RFP was posted on sasktenders.ca earlier this month.

“It is exciting for residents of Battlefords and surrounding community that the Battleford District Care Centre project is progressing into the business case planning stage,” Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Integrated Northern Health and Chief Nursing Officer, Vice President Andrew McLetchie said. “This is an essential piece of early planning to determine the project scope and ensure the facility will meet the needs of current and future health care staffing, resident and community needs. The SHA strives to ensure patients and residents can receive care as close to home as possible and this future facility will ensure that is possible for the northwestern area of the province.”

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget earmarked $250,000 to advance planning on the Battleford District Care Centre as part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s record $4.4 billion capital plan.

