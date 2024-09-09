Two New Group Homes to be Developed in Biggar

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 9, 2024

Premier Scott Moe joined representatives from Farm in the Dell and the Town of Biggar to announce a partnership that will develop two new group homes for 10 people with intellectual disabilities. Farm in the Dell will also operate a day program for the 10 individuals living in the homes and an additional seven community members.

“We are proud to partner with Farm in the Dell and the Town of Biggar to develop these new homes and programming," Premier Scott Moe said. "We are committed to safe and affordable communities by ensuring that individuals with intellectual disabilities receive the necessary support for their physical, emotional, and social wellbeing, empowering them to live as independently as possible.”

The Ministry of Social Services will provide annual operating funding, and Farm in the Dell and the community will raise the funds to cover the capital costs to construct the two attached five-bedroom homes.

Farm in the Dell is a non-profit organization that strives to enhance the emotional, physical, and spiritual lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities through residential, vocational, recreational and community services within Saskatchewan. It currently operates two group homes, a supported living program and a farm-based vocational program on a farm property near Aberdeen.

“We have forever dreamt of expanding to other locations in the province,” Farm in the Dell Executive Director Lynette Zacharias said. “We are thankful for the Government of Saskatchewan's support of this dream and look forward to partnering with the government to make this farm a reality. This will provide meaningful and productive work and a safe place to call home for many individuals in the community.”

The community of Biggar has committed to join Farm in the Dell in raising $500,000 toward the capital costs. The Town of Biggar is also donating the land and road to the site, at an approximate cost of $262,000.

“Our community has come together in partnership with the RM of Biggar, service providers, local contractors, businesses and individual donors to raise and commit the funds and resources necessary to establish and support this project,” Biggar Mayor Jim Rickwood said. “The Town of Biggar’s commitment of approximately 70 acres of land on our outskirts will provide both the unique rural living atmosphere as well as the amenities of our town’s many services and supports to the future residents of the new facility, as well as those accessing vocational day programs. With the commitment of land, services and financial contributions to this project, it truly is a community endeavour that has captured the philanthropic spirit of everyone who has made themselves familiar with the unique Farm in the Dell concept. Another Saskatchewan success story that the Town of Biggar is proud to be part of.”

The Government of Saskatchewan currently provides $1.7 million in annualized funding to Farm in the Dell. The expansion to Biggar, with approximately $1.35 million in annual operating funding, will bring that total to over $3.05 million.

