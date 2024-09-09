Child, Youth and Family Services Act proclaimed

CANADA, September 9 - The Child, Youth and Family Services Act (CYFSA) that was passed in the fall 2023 sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been proclaimed and is now in effect.

The CYFSA replaces the Child Protection Act and makes key enhancements to the fundamental rights of children in Prince Edward Island and to the responsibilities of the Department of Social Development and Seniors and service providers.

“This Act is about what is best for children in PEI. It marks an important step forward in the province’s approach to the safety of children, youth and families. With today’s proclamation, this progressive legislation will move from words on paper into the everyday work of the dedicated Child and Family Services staff.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

Key changes under the new Act include:

The best interests of the child are the paramount consideration for all persons acting or making decisions under the Act;

Supports for grandparents and other alternative caregivers are enhanced by clarifying legal custody (temporarily or permanently) for children who require out of home placements for child protection concerns;

Collaborative approaches, including family group conferencing and mediation, will enable families to plan and make decisions together about the safety of children. In some situations, this can serve as an alternative to court in resolving child protection concerns;

The length of time a child can be in the temporary care of the Director of Child Protection is reduced to assist with permanency planning and increase the stability of the child’s home environment;

Youth aging out of care will be eligible to access supports until the age of 25 (up from 21) to help them transition into adulthood;

Ability to offer families more preventative and early intervention supports through Child and Family Services, such as Family Ties and the Triple P Program, helping prevent families from requiring protective services;

There is no age-limit for children to access court-ordered legal counsel;

Authority for administering the Act has changed from the Director of Child Protection to the Minister of Social Development and Seniors to align with practices in other jurisdictions and support increased transparency and accountability.

The implementation of the CYFSA fulfills a mandate commitment to enhance the services provided to PEI children, youth and families to improve their safety and well-being.

