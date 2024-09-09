Governor announces $46 million in new funding for rural health care providers – Rural Health Care Delivery Fund to offer technical assistance for applicants on funding process

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that $46 million is available for rural health care providers in New Mexico through the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund (RHCDF) to support vital services in underserved areas.

This funding reinforces the state’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality health care in rural communities, ensuring that all New Mexicans, regardless of where they live, have access to critical health services.

“This $46 million investment demonstrates our dedication to improving health care access in rural areas while providing critical support to health care providers,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “We encourage all eligible providers to take advantage of this opportunity to strengthen the services they offer in their communities.”

This announcement builds on the success of the initial $80 million investment made through the RHCDF last year. That funding provided crucial support to rural health care providers across the state, helping to offset operational costs and expand services. This new round of funding will continue this progress, further strengthening primary care, behavioral health, and maternal child health initiatives, improving health outcomes and increasing access to care in some of the most underserved areas of New Mexico.

To help potential applicants better understand the funding opportunity, the state is hosting a webinar titled “FY25-27 Rural Health Care Delivery Fund: Overview and Application Guidance,” designed to provide detailed information on how to apply for these funds.

Webinar details:

Date: September 18, 2024

Time: 3 to 4 p.m. MDT

Zoom Registration Link: Register Here

During the webinar, participants will receive an overview of the funding opportunity, learn about eligibility requirements, application timelines, and tips for submitting a successful proposal. Providers interested in learning more are encouraged to register for the webinar via the registration link.

For more information on the FY25-27 Rural Health Care Delivery Fund and how to apply, please visit the Heath Care Authority website at https://www.hca.nm.gov/primary-care-council/.