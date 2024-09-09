MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Attempted Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in an attempted armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.
On Sunday, September 8, 2024, at approximately 4:40 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 800 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to rob the victim. The victim fled and notified MPD. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.
19-year-old Ge’onnie Fields, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempted Armed Robbery (Knife).
CCN: 24138711
###
