Starfall // TV, Media, Corp., Consulting, Military Vets

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver, Colorado - Jason Kozup a U.S. allied based former military contractor, has formed a new production company.Within prior duties that worked with top militarty teams the goal of this production co is to produce film and series content along with ad content that helps bring the best vet teams and production teams together to make sure the film and series and ad content reflects the best values of American armed forces and related divisions.Kozup's slate will focus on three platforms:Film: Starfall by james fox @Dawnrunner - independently purchased, in dev.Series: Untitled spec ops - inspired by a u.s. asset, purchased in dev.Corp Ad Clients: Private.Jason Kozup is repped by Brooklyn Weaver / Energy Entertainment.

