Celebrity Comedian Rickey Smiley Kicks Off National Tour for New Book 'Sideshow'

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join comedy legend Rickey Smiley on a multi-city tour to promote his deeply personal and moving new book, "Sideshow: Living with Loss and Moving Forward with Faith" (releasing Sept. 17, W Publishing Group, and imprint of Thomas Nelson). Rickey Smiley's new book details the death of his son Brandon, due drug use and shares how the author has found moments of peace within his grief.

Smiley's book tour is an opportunity to join a community of supporters seeking healing and hope. For tickets and more information on each location, visit sideshowbook.com

Key Tour Highlights

• Book Signings & Talks: Meet the author in person as he signs books and shares intimate stories woven with faith and heartfelt wisdom (varies per location)

• Exclusive Access: Enjoy the opportunity to have a picture taken with the author (varies per location)

Tour Stops Include:

• Birmingham, AL at Books-a-Million in Trussville – Tuesday, September 17

• Houston, TX at Kindred Stories – Thursday, September 19

• New Orleans, LA at Baldwin & Co. Coffee + Bookstore – Friday, September 20

• Fort Worth, TX at The Dock Bookshop – Saturday, September 21

• Nashville, TN at Mt Zion Church – Sunday, September 22

• Charlotte, NC at Chosen City Church with Urban Reader- Wednesday, September 25

• Columbia, SC at All Good Books – Thursday, September 26

• Atlanta, GA at Auburn Ave. Research Library with 44th & 3rd – Saturday, September 28

• Decatur, GA at House of Hope Atlanta – Sunday, September 29

• Tallahassee, FL at Barnes & Noble – Tuesday, October 1

• Orlando, FL at Barnes & Noble – Thursday, October 3

• Jacksonville, FL at Café Resistance – Friday, October 4

• Birmingham, AL at First Baptist Kingston – Sunday, October 6

• Fort Lauderdale, FL at the African American Research Library – Saturday, October 12

• Fort Lauderdale, FL at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church – Sunday, October 13

• Albany, GA at Mt. Zion Baptist Church – Sunday, October 20

• Albany, GA at Books-A-Million – Sunday, October 20

• Dallas, Texas at Friendship West Baptist Church - Sunday, November 10th

About Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley is a legendary comedian, actor, author, television host, and award-winning radio host of the top-rated, nationally syndicated show, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for which he won the Marconi Award (radio equivalent of the Oscar) for Best Radio Personality. A comedian for more than thirty years, Rickey is constantly performing across the country on his own theater tour and also makes special appearances on the REAL TALK Comedy Tour as well as the Martin Lawrence-hosted, LIT AF and Y’ALL KNOW WHAT IT IS Tours. Rickey's tours often include a live band, which Rickey accompanies as an accomplished pianist and organist. Some of Rickey's fan favorite characters include "Mrs. Bernice Jenkins," "Lil' Daryl," "Joe Willie," and "Beauford." Rickey starred in the stand-up specials, Rickey Smiley: Open Casket Sharp and Comedy Central Presents: Rickey Smiley and released eight bestselling albums including the number one comedy album, Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls 6. On screen, Rickey has be seen in the Nick Cannon film, Miracles Across 125th Street, which premiered on VH1, and he has been featured in urban classics including All About The Benjamins, Friday After Next, and Baggage Claim.

YOUTUBE: RickeySmileyOfficial 813k subscribers

INSTAGRAM: RickeySmileyOfficial 4.1M followers

FACEBOOK: RickeySmileyOfficial 5.5M followers

TIKTOK: RickeySmileyDigital 670k followers

X: RickeySmiley 1.9M followers

Radio: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show airs on 76 stations in 64 markets. The weekly Cume/Reach is 3.3 million listeners.

Thomas Nelson is a world leading publisher and provider of Christian content and has been

providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. As part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., the publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, cookbooks, curriculum and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information visit www.thomasnelson.com.

