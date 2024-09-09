CONTACT:

September 9, 2024

Haverhill, NH – At approximately 7:26 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call regarding a hiker who was having a medical emergency on the Chippewa Trail in Haverhill. The hiker who was identified as Daniel Batchelder, 66, of Gilmanton, NH. Batchelder was over a mile from the trailhead when he experienced a medical emergency and was unable to continue.

Conservation Officer’s responded to the Chippewa Trail along with volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and members of the Haverhill Fire Department. Rescuers reached Batchelder at approximately 8:30 p.m. and he was assisted down to the trailhead where the party arrived at 10:34 p.m. Batchelder was then transported by Woodsville Ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further treatment.