SBC Summit Launches StartupSphere to Connect Founders with Industry Decision-makers

StartupSphere to Connect Founders with Industry Decision-makers

LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognising the crucial role of startups in today's tech-driven world, SBC is launching StartupSphere —an initiative designed to connect startup founders with clients and potential investors—at the upcoming SBC Summit in Lisbon.As part of the StartupSphere, the SBC Summit will bring back the popular First Pitch Competition , where five startups compete for a prize fund currently exceeding €60,000. The initiative will also include a pavilion presenting 16 exhibiting startups.Companies specialising in sports betting, iGaming, and adjacent sectors such as cybersecurity, fintech, game development, data analysis, marketing, fan engagement, and AI are invited to showcase their products.The startup booth package is priced at an accessible rate of €1,600 and includes two full-access passes to the event, each valued at €600. Along with the chance to showcase their products on the exhibition floor, startups participating in the StartupSphere will benefit from promotion to the entire SBC database before the show, providing them with additional exposure leading up to the event.Rasmus Sojmark, SBC and Founder of SBC commented: "Our events always aim to inspire innovation and offer a platform for companies to showcase their ideas. Startups are crucial in this, and we're all in when it comes to providing them with the extra support they need. This year, we're expanding our efforts with StartupSphere, offering affordable exhibition opportunities and a chance to connect with decision-makers with buying power and investors—a significant move in empowering startups."In the same vein, the establishment of a dedicated zone for startups will enable investors to easily identify potential investment opportunities and gain insights into emerging trends and innovative technologies.To encourage more startups to showcase their products at the SBC Summit, SBC has forged strategic partnerships with three local organisations dedicated to fostering the growth of the startup community across the country. Those are:Startup Lisboa: a non-profit business incubator known as Lisbon’s "Unicorn Factory," houses 180 startups as part of a government initiative to boost business development in Lisbon.Startup Portugal: a non-profit initiative that collaborates with the Portuguese government to execute the National Strategy for Entrepreneurship. Together with a range of partners, it fosters nationwide growth within the startup ecosystem, offering initiatives like startup and tech visas, alongside voucher programs for startups, accelerators, and incubators.351 Portuguese Startup Association: a non-profit organisation initiated by startups for startups, providing diverse support services and fostering close collaboration with investors and accelerator managers focused on early-stage companies. Engaged in Portugal Tech Week, pitch competitions, and various activities, they play a pivotal role in nurturing the startup community in the country."I want to thank all the local organisations that have partnered with SBC to help us create this platform for startups. With these new partnerships, we aim to put this event on the radar of local startups, especially since Portugal is famous for its vibrant startup scene. Together, we will work to support their growth by providing access to everything our industry offers—from investors to potential clients," Sojmark added.Are you a startup interested in exhibiting in the StartUpSphere? Please contact sales@sbcgaming.com, mention that you’re a startup, and claim your exclusive expo package.Interested in applying for the inaugural SBC Summit First Pitch competition? You can submit your application here.Use promo code KDMPARTNERVIP to receive a 50% discount on tickets.If you want to learn more about this initiative, please email Sue Schneider, SBC’s VP of Strategy & Growth for the Americas, at sue.schneider@sbcgaming.com.

