Ireland gives EUR 720,000 to help developing economies increase participation in trading system

The programme, funded by France and Ireland, enables government officials from LDCs and small, vulnerable economies to undertake 10-month secondments in the Geneva-based missions of their respective economies. This involves participating in the WTO's work in Geneva and representing their economies at WTO meetings as well as attending workshops and training events organised by the WTO. A total of 18 officials participated in this programme this year.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: "Ireland's contribution will help developing economies with small missions in Geneva engage more effectively at the WTO, which in turn will better equip them to seize the benefits that trade offers to improve their people's lives and livelihoods. I thank Ireland for its continued generosity."

Ireland's Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora at the Department of Foreign Affairs Seán Fleming said: “Ireland is proud to be contributing to this important programme. We look forward to welcoming the programme's participants in Ireland later in September to share our country's learning and expertise on trade and investment which is so integral to our national prosperity.”

In 2023, Ireland contributed a total of EUR 450,000 (CHF 425,000) to three WTO trust funds, namely the French and Irish Mission Programme, the Standards and Trade Development Facility and the 13th Ministerial Conference LDC Trust Fund, which financed the participation of LDC government officials in the Conference at the end of February. In August 2024, Ireland renewed its annual contribution to the STDF.

Ireland's contributions to the various WTO trust funds over the years amount to over EUR 16 million (CHF 15 million).