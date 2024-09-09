Brent Ragans, U.S. president of Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Brent Ragans of Ferring Pharmaceuticals to serve as keynote speaker. Panel discussion on The Future of Medicine is Here. Gilead Sciences to be honored.

This is an excellent opportunity for all of our members and especially those in the life sciences sector to connect and build relationships” — Meghan Hunscher

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morris County Chamber to Host Annual Life Sciences Awards Luncheon Sept. 26

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Life Sciences Awards Luncheon, Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park, NJ. The luncheon will feature keynote speaker Brent Ragans of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a panel discussion and the Life Sciences Company of the Year Award presentation.

Ragans is the U.S. president of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a privately owned biopharma company that focuses on developing life-changing innovations that help people live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine, maternal health and specialty areas within gastroenterology and orthopedics.

The panel discussion will focus on “The Future of Medicine is Here: How Technology is Accelerating Drug Development and Personalized Medicine.” Panelists will include James Fredette, site head, advanced accelerator application, at Novartis; Mack MacKenzie, vice president client partner for oncology at Pfizer; and Vincent Smeraglia, executive director of new ventures at Rutgers University.

The chamber also will honor Gilead Sciences with the Life Sciences Company of the Year Award for outstanding contributions to life sciences in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and health care innovation. Gilead Sciences' leadership and commitment to advancing medical research, developing groundbreaking therapies and addressing global health challenges continue to positively impact patients' lives.

“Morris County is proud to have many pharmaceutical and life sciences companies headquartered in the county, a multi-billion-dollar sector that contributes to the overall economic engine in New Jersey and the United States, including nine that are members of the Morris County Chamber,” said Meghan Hunscher, chamber president. “At this luncheon, industry leaders will discuss important trends shaping the future of life sciences that contribute to the wellbeing globally. This is an excellent opportunity for all of our members and especially those in the life sciences sector – company leaders, health care professionals, academic innovators, suppliers and advisors – to connect and build relationships.”

To register, visit https://bit.ly/MCCCLifeSci.

The Morris County Chamber is also partnering with the Health Institute of New Jersey on the Life Sciences forum held quarterly. The upcoming forum on October 22 is being held at Novartis. Visit the chamber’s website for more information.

About the Morris County Chamber of Commerce

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 700 member organizations that range from entrepreneurs and small businesses to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies. The chamber’s mission is to collaboratively advance the interests of its members to champion a thriving business and community environment. The chamber’s many events, meetings and seminars provide a platform for its members to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed. The chamber is dedicated to the advancement of Morris County's businesses and community by providing services, information and advocacy to support the success of its member organizations. They are headquartered in Florham Park.

Chamber Contact:

Colette Moran

Morris County Chamber of Commerce

Tel: 973.210.6083

colette@morrischamber.org

Media Contact:

Christopher Reardon

Tel: 908.229.4674

chris@reardoncommunications.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.