- Statewide Virtual Job Fair Sept. 12

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 9, 2024) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair, Thursday, Sept. 12. Approximately 40 Utah employers will participate in the no-cost online event. Employers are hiring for more than 1,500 open positions statewide at the virtual job fair.

“With Utah’s continued strong job market, there are many opportunities for Utahns to find a new job or take the next step in their careers. The virtual job fair offers a convenient way to browse job postings, share your resume and engage with employers to learn more about companies across the state,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development director. “We encourage anyone interested in finding new opportunities to attend the event.”

The virtual job fair will feature open positions in health care, aerospace and defense, machinery manufacturing, transportation, education, banking, sales, government and more. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

Job seekers should come prepared with their resume and a professional photo to upload to their profile. They can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to 'my Job Search.' On the day of the event, log back in to ‘my Job Search’ to join. The department is also offering two online workshops the day before, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

In addition to the virtual job fair, job seekers can search more than 35,000 openings at jobs.utah.gov or visit their local employment center. Employers who want to participate in the no-cost event should contact their local workforce development specialist by visiting jobs.utah.gov/workforce.

