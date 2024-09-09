Man Killed in UTV Crash in Errol
September 9, 2024
Errol, NH – On Saturday, September 7, 2024, at approximately 9:00 a.m., OHRV riders were traveling south on the 13-Mile Woods Trail in Errol when they came upon the site of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash. Unfortunately, the male operator of the UTV was deceased. The riders called 911 and responders from Errol Fire, Errol Ambulance, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers, and a Coos County Sheriff’s Deputy responded.
Evidence at the scene indicate that the operator, identified as Tom Morann, 60, of Middleton and Errol, NH, had been traveling at an excessive speed around a sharp left-hand corner, lost control, and rolled the UTV off trail and into a ditch. It is unknown when the crash occurred, but it likely occurred the previous evening.
The crash is still under investigation, but it appears that Morann was not wearing a helmet and did not utilize the seat belt that was present on his UTV.
No further information is available at this time.
