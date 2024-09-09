Green Tech Manufacturing Company Is “The Straw” That Stirs Industry Innovation

Utopia Plastix EXIM Bank Meeting

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utopia Plastix, an Oklahoma based company, specializes in manufacturing plant-based alternatives to petroleum-based plastics. Utopia Plastixresins are available as a drop-in plant based alternative for use in existing plastic manufacturing equipment without the need of retooling or modification.With resins available for distribution domestically and internationally, Utopia Plastixcan be used in broad manufacturing applications. In 2018, Utopia Plastixbegan its’ mission to provide a holistic approach to the challenges posed by plastic pollution beyond simply creating a product. Utopia Plastixhas also patented a technology to convert petroleum-based plastics into degradable and compostable products for commercial use and consumer market purchasing.Utopia Plastixhas secured purchase order contracts and partnerships within the U.S. and abroad. Some professional sports organizations have also embraced sustainability in partnership with Utopia Plastix. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBA (National Basketball Association) Indiana Pacers and WNBA Indiana share the mission and include the “Made with Utopia Plastix” brand seal on their retail bags. Utopia Plastixand its’ partners work with manufacturers across the globe to provide durable sustainable products that deliver not only positive environmental impacts but also technical and mechanical performance.Utopia PlastixInventor/Founder and CEO Sharina Perry stated “we are encouraged by the continued attention, growth, and necessity for innovative solutions to single use plastic and carbon reduction. Having an enviro-friendly solutions for something as seemingly simple as drinking straws is but one example of how green-tech manufacturing is vital to our global community.”Utopia Plastixhas been front and center committed to bringing its sustainable ecosystem Utopia business model including farming, processing, and manufacturing of compostable, recyclable, durable, plant based plastic alternatives to an eager market. The company has also embraced the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as part of its solutions oriented green tech industry maturation.On the global front, Utopia Plastixis currently expanding its operations into Belize, teaming with Montana businessperson, Mr. DeWin Madill, and former Belize ambassador to the U.S. Daniel Gutierrez.Utopia COO Mr. James Bradley added “the timing of V.P. Harris’s comments urging industry development of non-single use straws couldn’t have come at a better time. Our executive management and strategic partners were just in Washington, DC meeting with the EXIM Bank President, Reta Jo Lewis and her leadership team to explore financing options for our manufacturing and distribution plans into targeted international markets”.For more information, press only:PR Contact Name: Jaira KillingsworthPhone number: 866-988-6742Email: jaira@utopiaok.com

