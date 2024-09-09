Pocket Printer Market Size Worth US$ 3,479.88 Million, Propelled by 9.1% CAGR From 2024 to 2032

Pocket Printer Market

Increasing product launches and the growing travel and tourism sector are some of the major trends in the pocket printer market.

Increasing product launches and the growing travel and tourism sector are some of the major trends in the pocket printer market.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡’𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 1,596.07 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 3,479.88 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 9.1% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬?A pocket printer is a small, portable printer that can be used to print photos or text. It offers users a way to print high-quality photos without having to invest in expensive cartridges or photo paperbacks. Some pocket printers work with ink, whereas other pocket printers can print photos using a technique that doesn’t need ink. These printers typically make use of colorless zinc paper having color crystals. Pocket printers heat up the crystals while printing, resulting in the development of colors.Pocket printers are wireless and come with a battery. To print photos, users need to connect the printer to their tablet, smartphone, or laptop. The printers can be connected using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or a USB cable. The growth of the consumer electronics industry worldwide has led to increased demand for pocket printers, thereby fueling the pocket printer market sales.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• The pocket printer market size was valued at USD 1,596.07 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 3,479.88 million by 2032.• The increased proliferation of laptops and other smart devices has led to increased production of consumer electronics and pocket printers.• The market segmentation is primarily based on technology, application, and region.• North America accounted for the largest share of the market.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:The pocket printer market key players are:• BIXOLON Co., Ltd• Canon Inc.• Eastman Kodak Company• FUJIFILM Corporation• HP Development Company, L.P.• LG Electronics• Life Print Photos• PeriPage• Phomemo• Polaroid• Seiko Epson Corp.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Increasing Product Launches: The top market participants are frequently launching new products with improved features to increase speeds and improve print quality. These types of launches are catering to the diverse needs of consumers and impacting the pocket printer market demand favorably.Growing Travel and Tourism: Countries worldwide are experiencing growth in their travel and tourism industries due to affordable air travel and increased global connectivity. Pocket printers enable travelers to instantly pick photographs from their phones and laptops.Increased Wireless Integration: Pocket printers come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for enabling effortless printing from a diverse array of devices. The rising emphasis on wireless device integration supports the expansion of the market.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:North America: North America accounted for the largest pocket printer market share in 2023. The region’s robust growth is due to the presence of several key companies that foster innovation, promote competitive pricing, and enable strong distribution networks. Besides, advanced technological infrastructure and high consumer demand further contribute to the region’s dominance in the market.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly from 2024 to 2032. The is primarily due to the increased adoption of these devices in healthcare and telecom industries. Pocket printers enable efficient printing of prescriptions and test results in healthcare, whereas they are used for on-site printing of customer records in telecom.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:By Technology Outlook• Impact• Inkjet• ThermalBy Application Outlook• Healthcare• Retail• Telecom• Transport & Logistics• OthersBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?North America had the largest share of the market in 2023.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?The thermal segment registered the highest CAGR in the market.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?The retail segment held the largest market share in 2023.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐏𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 9.1% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑, 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐒$ 3,479.88 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐈𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.