Who will design Iowa’s next education license plate?

Iowa K-12 art classes can help determine the future design of the state’s specialized education license plate in a new statewide contest for students.

An introductory video featuring Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow officially kicks off the Iowa Education License Plate Contest and invites art teachers to submit up to 10 student plate designs for consideration.

The Iowa Education License Plate Contest can be used as an early-finisher project or as standards-aligned classwork.

The Department is also seeking art teachers to serve as volunteer contest adjudicators to help review license plate artwork submissions.

Full contest details, including an art worksheet, consent and release form and specific timelines, can be found on the Department’s website. Additional questions on this opportunity or how to be a contest adjudicator can be directed to Kris VerSteegt at kris.versteegt@iowa.gov.

Contest timeline: