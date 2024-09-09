[Leveraging platform strengths to drive green economy] GLSTF 2024 to be held from 11 to 12 September in Macao

MACAU, September 9 - Preparations for the 2024 Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum (GLSTF 2024) are now fully underway and the event will take place at MGM Cotai from 11 to 12 September.

Participated in by more than 700 key timber enterprises from over 40 countries and regions

Jointly hosted by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO), and organised by the Secretariat of the Global Green Supply Chains Initiative (GGSC), GLSTF 2024 will bring together more than 700 key enterprises, policymakers and international experts from over 40 countries and regions to explore the way forward for high-quality green development in the global timber industry.

Showcasing Macao’s advantages as the “Best Convention City (Asia)”

This year’s forum will not only showcase Macao’s strengths as the “Best Convention City (Asia)” but also facilitate the participation of mainland enterprises in the quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, promoting green development and diversified co-operation in the global timber industry.

Senior executives from Belt and Road countries such as Peru and Malaysia, along with representatives from international organisations and business associations, will engage in practical collaboration during the forum’s “High-Level Segment” to jointly discuss the development of reliable and efficient global timber supply chains.

Advancing new developments in the Belt and Road Initiative

One of the highlights of this year’s event is the addition of the sub-forum “Green Finance and Innovative Facilitating Measures for Green Supply Chains” and the “Global Forestry Youth Leadership Workshop: Wood and Bamboo Sustainable Buildings” organised by business associations and higher education institutions in Macao, further reflecting Macao’s pro-active role in advancing green economic development.

Themed “Together Towards Reliable and Effective Global Timber Supply Chains”, the forum aims to promote win-win co-operation among all parties and inject new momentum into the sustainable development of the global timber industry.

This year’s activities will include a summit, four specialised sub-forums, and multiple business matching sessions, focusing on seamless integration across the entire supply chain, from upstream resources to end-use consumption in downstream markets, with in-depth discussions on the dynamics and trendy topics related to the development of the industry.

Opening up new opportunities for green finance and cross-border trade in Macao

GLSTF 2024 will also see the release of two research findings on the Global Timber Index (GTI) and blockchain technology, supported by IPIM with the involvement of local higher education institutions. These findings will attract global traders to Macao to explore business opportunities in international tropical timber trade, sustainable forest management and green supply chains.

The active participation of Macao’s business associations in the “Action Framework for Promoting Legal & Sustainable Timber Supply Chains” and the “Green Finance and Green Supply Chains (GF&GS) Integration Action Plan” will bring about new opportunities for green finance and cross-border trade in Macao.