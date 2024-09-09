Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will dazzle the skyline two nights in a row on 14 & 15 September (Saturday and Sunday)

MACAU, September 9 - 【MGTO】Promotional video of 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

The 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“the Contest”) will commence officially this Saturday (14 September).

Four outstanding international fireworks companies will present fascinating experiences of “tourism + event” for local and visiting spectators for two nights in a row (14 and 15 September), to brighten Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis and spark the joy of the double celebrations.

The opening ceremony of the Contest will be held this Saturday (14 September). The Contest will then kick off with the fireworks shows of the Canada and Thailand companies.

Postponed owing to weather conditions, the fireworks shows from Russia and France will ensue this Sunday (15 September). The show time will be 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. on both nights, each show lasting for about 18 minutes. Residents and visitors are welcome to be part of this festive event experience and feel the vibes of the double celebrations.

In tandem with the Contest, the iconic Fireworks Carnival will welcome the public next to the waterfront of Macao Science Center from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on both fireworks evenings of 14 and 15 September, enlivening the Contest further.

Enjoy fireworks at five best vantage points

Residents and visitors can enjoy the fireworks shows at the five great vantage points with sound systems installed for a lively and romantic evening: Anim’Arte NAM VAN, from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental, Macau), the waterfront at Macao Science Center, and Avenida do Oceano da Taipa.

Live broadcast of spectaculars at multiple channels

The fireworks displays will be live broadcast on TDM Ou Mun TV Channel, TDM Entertainment TV Channel, Ou Mun-Macau Channel, as well as TDM’s website and mobile application, while synchronized music will stream from TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. every fireworks evening. Spectators can enjoy the Contest in different ways at various locations.

Traffic measures and contingency plan for typhoon

During the fireworks shows, drivers and road users are advised to pay attention to the temporary arrangements for the metered parking and motorbike parking spaces at Rua da Torre de Macau, Sai Van Lake Square and Rua do Lago Sai Van; as well as the temporary traffic measures imposed at Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van, Rua do Dr. Lourenço Pereira Marques, Avenida do Oceano da Taipa and Avenida dos Jardins do Oceano near Ocean Gardens.

As Macao is now in the typhoon season, MGTO will closely monitor the special weather forecasts provided by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau through the interdepartmental mechanism, assess and discuss the weather’s real-time impact on safety and the contest schedule, and implement the action plan as predetermined for adverse weather and typhoon situations. Any adjustments to the event will be announced to the public as soon as possible.

For more information about the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, interested individuals can visit the event website:http://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.moor follow MGTO on social media such as WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin.