Dela Rosa: Manifestation / explanation of vote

PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 9, 2024 Mon, 9 Sep at 4:20 pm

MANIFESTATION / EXPLANATION OF VOTE

THIRD READING APPROVAL OF SENATE BILL NO. 2474

"NATIONAL DNA DATABASE ACT"

September 9, 2024 Mr. President, I would like to express my gratitude to this august body for the 3rd reading approval of Senate Bill No. 2474 or the National DNA Database Act. This landmark legislation is indeed our way of making leaps and bounds in our quest for a more efficient and more effective administration of justice. With the aid of technology, our police will have access to an essential tool that will help them in solving crimes. Similar to a typical bank, the DNA database will be a repository of a valuable item, which is the identity of a person. While it is not a treasure trove of money or precious gems, it will be the storehouse of answers; the archive of the truth. After all, justice, especially for those who seek it, is priceless. For our law enforcement agents, this law is a weapon, a deterrent, against criminals. The existence of a DNA Database will also equip our prosecutors with the necessary evidence to convict law offenders. Correspondingly, the DNA Database can be instrumental to another suspect's exoneration. Again, thank you dear colleagues, most specially to Senator Pia Cayetano, Senate Minority Floor Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel, and our Senate President Chiz Escudero, for their valuable inputs that further improved the bill. Thank you, Mr. President.

