PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 9, 2024 CO-SPONSORSHIP REMARKS OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON SENATE BILL NO. 2792 UNDER COMMITTEE REPORT NO. 301

"OFWs Financial Literacy Enhancement Act"* MR. PRESIDENT, THIS REPRESENTATION HAS ALWAYS BEEN AN ADVOCATE OF THE PROTECTION OF RIGHTS AND PROMOTION OF WELFARE OF OUR WORKERS, INCLUDING THE OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS OR OFWs. SINCE MY FIRST STINT AS A LEGISLATOR, IN THE PERFORMANCE OF MY DUTIES AS THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE COMMITTEE ON LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT, I WAS GIVEN THE OPPORTUNITY TO HEAR THE LIFE STORIES AND SACRIFICES OF OUR OFWs, SHEPHERD MEASURES THAT WILL IMPROVE THEIR SAFETY AND WORKING CONDITIONS, AND HELP THEM IN MY OWN HUMBLE WAY, ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO ARE DISTRESSED AND WANTED TO COME HOME TO THEIR FAMILIES HERE IN THE PHILIPPINES. NAKALULUNGKOT LAMANG ISIPIN NA PAGKATAPOS NG MARAMING TAON, PAREHO PA RIN - O MAS MALALA PA - ANG MGA NABABALITAAN NATING SINASAPIT NG MGA TINAGURIAN NATING "BAGONG BAYANI". AMIDST THESE CHALLENGES, WE ARE JUST COMFORTED BY THE FACT THAT THE DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS, UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF ABLE AND DEDICATED PUBLIC SERVANTS, IS DILIGENTLY ATTENDING TO ALL THEIR NEEDS. INDEED, THERE IS MUCH TO BE DONE AND WE ALL HAVE TO WORK TOGETHER TO ACHIEVE THIS. THE "OFWs FINANCIAL LITERACY ENHANCEMENT ACT" IS ONE WAY TO HELP OUR OFWs IMPROVE THEIR LIVING CONDITIONS AND BUILD A SECURED FUTURE FOR THEIR FAMILIES. SA PAMAMAGITAN NG PANUKALANG BATAS NA ITO, MATUTULUNGAN NATIN SILA NA GAWING MAKABULUHAN ANG BAWAT SENTIMO NA KINIKITA NILA HABANG MALAYO SILA SA KANILANG PAMILYA. SA GANANG ITO LAMANG NATIN MAPATUTUNAYAN NA ANG LAHAT NG KANILANG PAGHIHIRAP AT PAGSASAKRIPISYO AY NAGBUNGA NG KABUTIHAN AT KAGINHAWAHAN. INDEED, FINANCIAL LITERACY IS A KEY TO STABILITY. MORE THAN THIS, IT IS A CHANNEL FOR EMPOWERMENT AND FULFILLMENT - WHERE OUR OFWs FORTIFY THEIR SIGNIFICANT ROLES NOT ONLY TO THEIR FAMILIES BUT ALSO TO OUR NATION. I WOULD LIKE TO CONGRATULATE THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE COMMITTEE ON MIGRANT WORKERS, SENATOR RAFFY T. TULFO, FOR BRINGING TO FORE THIS VERY IMPORTANT MEASURE. WITH HIS PERMISSION, I WOULD LIKE TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH SENATE BILL NO. 2792 UNDER COMMITTEE REPORT NO. 301 AS ONE OF ITS CO-AUTHORS AND CO-SPONSORS. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, MR. PRESIDENT.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.