ONTOFORCE unveils DISQOVER 7: the next generation knowledge discovery platform

GHENT, BELGIUM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONTOFORCE, a leader in semantic technology for life sciences, announces the launch of DISQOVER 7, the most advanced version of its knowledge discovery platform. DISQOVER is designed to meet the diverse data management needs of the life sciences industry, offering solutions for research, clinical, regulatory, and cross-functional applications.

DISQOVER excels in connecting siloed public, private, and licensed data through its knowledge graph, enabling comprehensive searches across disparate databases via a single interface. The new release features a fully redesigned user interface for faster, more intuitive data exploration, and introduces the DISQOVER Assistant, powered by Generative AI. This Assistant enhances natural language search and summarization, maintaining human oversight for accuracy.

Engineered for seamless integration with AI/ML workflows, DISQOVER ensures data is harmonized, linked, and compliant with the FAIR data principles. Additionally, AI-generated outputs can be fed back into the knowledge graph with clear provenance captured, further enhancing the reliability and utility of your data.

"DISQOVER 7 marks a significant leap forward in continuing our mission to empower life sciences professionals with solutions that drive innovation and informed decision-making,” says Valerie Morel, CEO of ONTOFORCE. “Our users have stayed top-of-mind as we’ve worked to redesign DISQOVER. We’ve ensured that with its new functionality and interface, DISQOVER will enable users to gain insights from data faster than ever before.”

DISQOVER can be rapidly deployed within large enterprise ecosystems, including seamless integration into data mesh and data fabric architectures. With predefined applications, use cases, prebuilt pipelines, and instant access to public data, DISQOVER offers a swift installation timeframe.

Our comprehensive services offering further accelerates value realization, providing the support organizations need to maximize the platform's impact and fully leverage its capabilities within complex data environments - crucial in a highly competitive market like the life sciences where time, productivity and efficiency are of essence.

ONTOFORCE invites industry professionals to join the DISQOVER 7 Product Launch Webinar on 3 October, 2024, where their experts will showcase the platform's capabilities and answer questions. Personalized demos are also available for organizations interested in exploring how DISQOVER can meet their unique needs.

• Register for the webinar

• Book a personalized demo

For more information about DISQOVER or to schedule an interview, please contact: marketing@ontoforce.com

