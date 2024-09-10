Horizon to Set up Electrolyser Gigafactory in India

Horizon logo file

Leading Hydrogen Innovator Horizon Fuel Cell has taken the first steps towards electrolyser assembly in India to serve the growing market for green hydrogen

SINGAPORE, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Fuel Cell electrolyser subsidiary HET Hydrogen Pte Ltd is working with long-term Horizon distribution partner on the new JV, Indify Fuel Cell Private Ltd, which aims to establish assembly facilities capable of turning out GW quantities of electrolysers in two stages, with the startup phase able to assemble at least 100MW per year, expected to be operational early 2026.

Green hydrogen is being prioritized under the Government of India’s “Green Hydrogen Mission”, which foresees and incentivises massive uptake of sustainable hydrogen in search of cleaner industry, decarbonised transportation and new export opportunities. HET expects to play a key role as India seeks to take a global lead in the adoption of hydrogen in several sectors.

HET has commercialised MW-scale Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysers and is preparing to launch MW-scale AEM electrolysers based on proprietary membrane and stack technology that is shaping up to change the game on electrolysers, with target capital costs around the level of traditional alkaline systems and operating costs substantially lower than current state-of-the-art PEM systems.

HET has identified several potential manufacturing locations and will confirm the preferred location in the coming months. With several facilities in operation, the Horizon Group is well versed in the capital-efficient construction of world-class production capabilities in fuel cell and electrolyser technologies.

Indify expects to have their first 1MW HET electrolyser operational in India around March 2025, ready for customer demonstration and local performance and technical validation. Indify will progressively increase the Indian content in future systems with an explicit goal of delivering the lowest possible levelised cost of green hydrogen for projects large and small. All while responding to the Make In India priorities of the Government of India.

In recent months several initiatives have been undertaken with the aim of kick-starting both hydrogen production and several key applications for hydrogen. Green steel, fertilizer and chemicals, along with sustainable fuels and zero emission heavy transport, are all envisaged to leverage some of the world’s lowest cost green hydrogen in the future decarbonised economy of India.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.