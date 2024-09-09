Escape to Paradise with STRONG NATION® - Win a Luxury All-Inclusive Vacation for Two!

Sweat it Out, Then Chill Out!



ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG Nation® , the effective HIIT program with custom music, is taking you to paradise! They’re giving you the chance to win a luxurious all-inclusive vacation for two to the Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa® in the Dominican Republic.

This incredible getaway takes place from December 1st to 8th, 2024, and promises the perfect blend of fitness, fun, and sun.

Here's what awaits you in paradise:

Fitness Fun: Get your sweat on with daily classes led by Fit Bodies, Inc., including STRONG Nation®, the high-energy HIIT program that combines music and movement for a powerful workout. Plus, enjoy CIRCL Mobility™ to improve flexibility and Zumba® for some dance-fitness fun.

Get your sweat on with daily classes led by Fit Bodies, Inc., including STRONG Nation®, the high-energy HIIT program that combines music and movement for a powerful workout. Plus, enjoy CIRCL Mobility™ to improve flexibility and Zumba® for some dance-fitness fun. Luxurious Stay: Relax and unwind for seven glorious nights in a stunning adult-only beachfront resort at Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa® .

Relax and unwind for seven glorious nights in a stunning adult-only beachfront resort at . Free Airfare: Round-trip flights for two to Punta Cana are included!

Round-trip flights for two to Punta Cana are included! Unlimited-Luxury® Experience: Indulge in delicious food and drinks at the resort's many restaurants and bars. Enjoy 24-hour room service and a variety of other luxurious amenities.

Indulge in delicious food and drinks at the resort's many restaurants and bars. Enjoy 24-hour room service and a variety of other luxurious amenities. Nonstop Entertainment: Live music, world-class DJs, exciting water sports, and endless entertainment keep the party going!

Live music, world-class DJs, exciting water sports, and endless entertainment keep the party going! Bonus: A stipend to cover transportation expenses between the airport and resort is included!

Ready to Escape to Paradise with STRONG Nation®?

Register for your chance to win at strongnationinparadise.com !

New to STRONG Nation®?

Find a STRONG Nation® class near you and experience the exhilarating workout that will have you feeling energized and ready to conquer your fitness goals. Find a class near you to get started today .

