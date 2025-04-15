Gate.io's Strategic MENA Expansion: Launching Arabic Services and Achieving 165% New Signups





PANAMA CITY, Panama, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially announced the expansion of its operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region , unveiling a fully localized Arabic experience aimed at better serving the needs of users across the Arabic-speaking world.

This strategic move is part of Gate.io’s global mission to engage more deeply with emerging markets, delivering a user experience that is culturally aligned, accessible, and designed with local users in mind. Gate.io has introduced a comprehensive suite of services specifically tailored for the MENA region, including a fully localized Arabic website and mobile app with customized UI/UX and interactive product education. The platform now also offers Arabic-speaking customer support, ensuring a more personalized experience for local users. Furthermore, Gate.io has integrated P2P trading with local fiat onboarding, making it easier for MENA users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies using their native currencies. Additionally, the platform has launched its first-ever Arabic-language YouTube tutorial series to provide educational content that caters to the unique needs of Arabic-speaking crypto enthusiasts. Along with these initiatives, the educational programs and community outreach, combined with collaborations with regional crypto creators and professionals, will help foster a more vibrant and dynamic cryptocurrency landscape in the MENA region.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Gate.io MENA team achieved significant growth and engagement. New signups surged by 165%, driven by business development and community campaigns, while daily active users in the region increased by 23%. This growth underscores the platform's expanding influence and user engagement in this key market.

Dr. Han, Founder and CEO of Gate.io , said, "As a global platform, our commitment is not just to offer access, but to make crypto understandable, inclusive, and secure—especially in regions where adoption is growing rapidly. Our MENA expansion reflects our belief in the immense potential of Arabic-speaking communities to shape the future of Web3."

"Our commitment to the Arabic-speaking community goes beyond simple translation. We are investing in long-term, sustainable growth by building a secure and intelligent crypto ecosystem tailored for local users." remarked the Regional Director of Gate.io MENA.

Gate.io's approach in the MENA region goes beyond simply providing a trading platform; the company is committed to building an inclusive and dynamic ecosystem. The platform will continue to advance Arabic-focused influencer and KOC programs, community-driven educational campaigns, fast and localized customer service, and strategic collaborations with Arabic crypto media and knowledge platforms.

This expansion marks a critical milestone in Gate.io’s ongoing mission to engage more deeply with emerging markets and provide a platform that caters to the diverse needs of local users. Founded in 2013, Gate.io has grown to serve over 22 million users globally. The platform offers a wide range of products, including spot and futures trading, P2P, copy trading, DeFi services, and more. Gate.io remains committed to regulatory compliance, user safety, and innovation in Web3 and crypto finance. By investing in the MENA region, Gate.io seeks to empower users to fully engage with the evolving world of Web3.

