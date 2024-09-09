Waanee AI Partners with Infosys to Enhance Enterprise Communication and Integration

World's best AI Aggregation platform

Waanee AI teams with Infosys to improve enterprise communication by integrating AI-driven virtual assistants and knowledge management solutions.

DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waanee AI Inc., a leader in conversational AI, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Infosys, a global provider of digital services and consulting. Together, they aim to streamline enterprise communication by integrating Waanee’s AI solutions with existing business systems through seamless connections.Waanee AI’s Owlexa, an Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA), is at the core of this partnership. Working with Infosys, Waanee AI is integrating Owlexa with tools like Jira and ServiceNow to provide smoother operations for enterprises. These integrations aim to improve efficiency in order management and ticketing systems, making workflows more intuitive and responsive.In addition to its IVA, Waanee AI offers practical tools to improve conversations, such as Live Agent assistance over calls and chat, post-conversation insights, voice of the customer analysis, and agent performance evaluations. The platform also includes a cloud telephony system, designed to give enterprises a comprehensive solution for enhancing communication with customers and within teams.With this collaboration, Infosys will help accelerate the adoption of Waanee AI’s advanced IVA and knowledge management solutions, particularly across North America. Both companies share a vision of enabling enterprises to transform their communication systems and enhance productivity through AI-driven innovation.Abhishek Kumar, CEO of Waanee AI Inc., stated, “We are excited to partner with Infosys to bring our solutions to a larger market. By working together, we can ensure that companies benefit from smoother system integrations and better communication tools. We believe this partnership will help businesses not just in North America but also as we expand into Europe and India.”With offices in Dover, Delaware, and Mumbai, India, Waanee AI is well-positioned to grow globally. This collaboration with Infosys will further extend the company's reach and impact in delivering practical, AI-driven tools to enhance both customer engagement and internal team collaboration For media inquiries, please contact:PR Team, Waanee AI Inc.Email: info@waanee.aiWebsite: www.waanee.ai About Waanee AI Inc.Waanee AI is a conversational AI platform offering tools like virtual assistants, live agent support, and voice and chat analytics to help businesses improve communication. With offices in the USA and India, Waanee AI serves enterprises worldwide.About InfosysInfosys is a global leader in digital services and consulting, providing IT solutions to clients across the world for over four decades.

