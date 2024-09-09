Submit Release
Minister Gayton McKenzie mourns passing of music innovator, Sandile ‘Mapaputsi’ Ngwenya

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Minister Gayton McKenzie joins South Africans in mourning the loss of a kwaito music pioneer, Sandile Ngwenya, popularly known as “Mapaputsi”.

The 48-year-old Izinja hit-maker passed on this week. Mapaputsi’s unique talent and style has significantly impacted the kwaito music genre, broadening its appeal by fusing pantsula, pop, and hip-hop elements.  His unique style and energy contributed to the expanded fan base and appreciation of the kwaito music genre.

“We recognise the important contribution of this creative pathbreaker, who was taken away from us too soon,” said the Minister. “Mapaputsi put kwaito on the map together with other legends like Zola 7, TKZee, Chiskop and many others.” Minister McKenzie added: “South Africa is a special place that creates art and art forms that the world has never seen before, and people like Mapaputsi helped to create the tapestry of the new Mzansi.

“He shall be sorely missed. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and legions of fans. The Ministry will respect the family’s wishes for privacy during this difficult time.

