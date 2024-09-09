MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko updated on treatment of Thomas Holmes

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, this evening met with the management team of Helen Joseph Hospital (HJH) together with senior officials from the department where she was appraised about the care provided to Mr Thomas Holmes aka Tom London following his complaint on social media.

Tom London (51) was admitted at the hospital on Sunday, 25 August 2024 presenting with difficulty in breathing. He was in the facility for 14 days, where he was cared for, subjected to various tests and stabilised. On Saturday, 07 September, he signed a refusal of treatment form and discharged himself from hospital.

Having received a briefing from the clinicians on the treatment given to Tom London, the department is satisfied that adequate clinical care was discharged to manage his condition. In addition, the department is willing to allow an independent process to review the quality of clinical care provided to him while at HJH.

There are known infrastructure issues which are being attended to as part the maintenance and refurbishment programme. However, these have not had a material effect on the treatment given to patients admitted at the hospital.

