Consultation begins on excessive self-defence reforms

Release date: 09/09/24

The State Government is today releasing draft legislation to remove a partial defence of excessive self-defence in murder cases where self-induced intoxication is a factor.

South Australians are being urged to have their say on the proposed law reforms developed in the wake of the tragic killing of Millicent woman Synamin Bell.

Ms Bell was killed by her partner after he had consumed hallucinogenic drugs.

Last week, her killer was sentenced to 11 years in jail with a non-parole period of eight years and ten months.

While he had been charged with murder, he ultimately pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

As a result, the Government has prepared reforms to the law which would prevent the partial defence of excessive self-defence from being used in murder cases where the accused was substantially affected by self-induced intoxication.

Consultation on the draft legislation closes on October 7, with South Australians able to comment on the proposed reforms by visiting www.yoursay.sa.gov.au/excessiveselfdefence.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

My heart goes out to the family and friends of Synamin Bell who have not only lost a loved one, but are also understandably frustrated by the law that currently allows for a partial defence of excessive self-defence in cases where self-induced intoxication is a factor.

We have been looking at this issue in detail while this matter has progressed through the courts, with a view to ensuring this does not happen again.

We recognise that change is needed to make sure these laws are in line with community expectations.

The Government intends to progress this is a matter of priority, and I’d urge anyone with views on the subject to make sure their voices are heard during this consultation.