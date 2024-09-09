La Mexicana Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month with a Spectacular Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Mexican Independence Event Banner at La Mexicana Friends enjoying Mexican Independence Celebration at La Mexicana Taco Bar Friends & family enjoying Mexican Independence Celebration at La Mexicana Taco Bar

La Mexicana kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in Fort Lauderdale, celebrating the rich traditions of Mexican culture on Monday, September 16th, from 7-10 PM.

La Mexicana kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with an unforgettable Mexican Independence Day celebration, blending vibrant traditions, delicious cuisine, and lively music for an evening to remember!” — Diva Name, owner La Mexicana Taco Bar

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Mexicana Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month with a Spectacular Mexican Independence Day CelebrationLa Mexicana is thrilled to announce its Mexican Independence Day Celebration on Monday, September 16th, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, marking the grand kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month in Wilton Manors and Fort Lauderdale. This exciting event promises an unforgettable evening of vibrant festivities and authentic Mexican culture.Guests will be immersed in the rich traditions of Mexico with live Rancheras music, setting the stage for a night of soulful melodies and lively rhythms. The celebration will feature a delectable Mexican Feast & Drink Special, offering traditional dishes like our 12-taco platter and hearty enchiladas, complemented by refreshing margarita pitchers and ice-cold cervezas at special prices.Diva Name, Owner of La Mexicana, shares her enthusiasm for the event: "We're beyond excited to celebrate Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month with our wonderful community. This night is all about embracing and honoring our rich Mexican heritage, and we can't wait to share this festive occasion with everyone."The event will include:🎶 Live Rancheras Music: Immerse yourself in the soulful sounds of live Rancheras music that will transport you straight to Mexico. Our talented musicians will captivate you with passionate tunes that celebrate freedom and tradition.🍽️ Mexican Feast & Drink Specials: Indulge in an array of traditional Mexican dishes, including a delectable 12-taco platter and hearty enchiladas. Enjoy our special drink offers with refreshing margarita pitchers and ice-cold cervezas, all available at exclusive prices.🎁 Exciting Giveaways: The celebration continues with thrilling giveaways throughout the night. Be one of the lucky guests to win fantastic prizes and add an extra touch of excitement to your evening.In addition to these highlights, there will be much more to experience. Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable night of Mexican pride and joy as we honor Mexico’s vibrant heritage and culture.Free Parking is available for all guests.Special Offers:First 25 Reservations: Receive a FREE sombrero.RSVP: Enjoy a FREE shot with every reservation. Click here to reserve your table: https://bit.ly/LMTB-ReserveTable Don’t miss out on this festive celebration—mark your calendars and join us at La Mexicana for a memorable Mexican Independence Day!

