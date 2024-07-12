Celebrate National Tequila Day at La Mexicana: A Free Community Fiesta
We are excited to welcome our patrons to an evening brimming with good vibes, fantastic music, and, of course, exceptional tequila.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Mexicana invites you to join us for an evening of celebration and cultural immersion in honor of National Tequila Day! This free community event promises an unforgettable night filled with fun, flavor, and festivity.
— Diva Name, owner La Mexicana Taco Bar
What to Expect:
Live Music: Groove to the rhythm of live music, setting the perfect backdrop for a night of fun and festivity.
Giveaways: Win exciting prizes throughout the night, adding an extra layer of excitement to the celebration.
Tequila Brand Ambassadors: Meet and mingle with tequila brand ambassadors who will share their passion and knowledge about this beloved spirit.
Extended Happy Hour: Great food & drink specials at the bar.
A Celebration of Tequila: Raise your glasses and toast to the heritage and craftsmanship of tequila, a symbol of Mexican culture.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, July 24th
Time: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Location: La Mexicana, Fort Lauderdale
Free Community Event:
From 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, tequila enthusiasts and partygoers alike are welcome to indulge in an evening of pure enjoyment. Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere, savor the tastes of our authentic Mexican cuisine, and groove to live music that will keep the party going all night long.
Exclusive Upgrade Tasting Experience:
Enjoy our Exclusive Upgrade Tasting Experience on National Tequila Day. With a guided tequila tasting session, you can gain expert insights into the rich history and complex flavors of tequila for just $20 per person.
Upgrade Experience Details:
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Cost: $20 per person
Includes:
Guided tequila tasting session with expert insights
Tasting of 5 premium tequilas from famous tequila regions
Margarita-making workshop
This special upgrade is perfect for those who wish to delve deeper into the world of tequila and learn the art of crafting the perfect margarita.
"National Tequila Day is the perfect occasion for us to celebrate and share the vibrant culture of Mexico through one of its most iconic spirits," said Dive Name, Owner at La Mexicana Taco Bar. "We can't wait to welcome our patrons to an evening filled with good vibes, great music, and, of course, exceptional tequila."
Don't miss out on this extraordinary event! Whether you're a tequila connoisseur or simply looking for a fantastic night out, La Mexicana is the place to be on July 24th.
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to celebrate National Tequila Day with us at La Mexicana. Gather your family and friends and join us for an evening of laughter, learning, and libations.
About La Mexicana:
La Mexicana is dedicated to bringing together family and friends to celebrate life's moments through seriously fresh Mexican food and an insanely fun environment. We are passionate about sharing the rich stories of Mexican culture through our amazing food and hospitality.
Diva Name
La Mexicana Taco Bar
+1 201-414-8891
