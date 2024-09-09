Brazy Lisboa by Yaroslav Galant Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Brazy Lisboa

Innovative Workspace Design Recognized for Excellence in International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Yaroslav Galant 's "Brazy Lisboa" as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Galant's workspace design, solidifying its position as a noteworthy contribution to the interior design industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a strong alignment with current industry trends and needs. "Brazy Lisboa" showcases Galant's ability to create a functional and visually striking workspace that caters to the evolving requirements of modern offices. This recognition underscores the design's relevance and potential to influence future interior design practices.Galant's award-winning design transforms a typical office space into a dynamic and engaging environment. The strategic use of a sunset-orange ceiling, natural vertical gardens, and reflective ceramic wall panels creates a visually expansive and sustainable atmosphere. The incorporation of a silver ocean wave-inspired bar adds a unique and inviting element, setting the tone for the entire workspace.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Yaroslav Galant's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire the designer and his team to continue exploring innovative concepts and materials in future projects. By setting a high standard of excellence, "Brazy Lisboa" has the potential to shape the direction of workspace design in the coming years.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yaroslav GalantYaroslav Galant is the founder and chief designer of Galant I.D.Lda. Yaroslav and his team's daring projects frequently catch the attention of the international media. Yaroslav Yaroslav has been honoured with numerous awards. His innovative designs, such as the Smart Industrial style and the "Ukrainian Patterns" furniture collection, have garnered widespread recognition. Yaroslav Galant continues to push the boundaries of design by winning awards from prestigious competitions.About Brazy LdaBrazy is an entertainment, gaming, and esports company. The interior design of their office space is aimed at creating a funky atmosphere with a green corporate color, reflecting the brand's vibrant and dynamic nature.About Galant I.D.Galant I.D. is a renowned design studio specializing in architecture projects, interior design projects, and development. Led by Yaroslav Galant, the studio has gained international recognition for its innovative and daring designs. Galant I.D.'s workflow encompasses a wide range of services, from conceptualization to implementation, ensuring a comprehensive and tailored approach to each project.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of interior design. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that only the most deserving designs are honored. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of outstanding expertise, creativity, and impact in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the competition inspires designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The rigorous evaluation process, conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most exceptional designs are honored. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesigncontests.com

