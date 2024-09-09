PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 8, 2024 What's the endgame? -- Bong Go calls for peaceful resolution of PNP operation in KOJC Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Friday, September 6, urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to provide clarity on the "end game" of the ongoing stand-off at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City, which has caused disruption in the community. Speaking during the Senate Subcommittee on Justice and Human Rights hearing led by Senator Ronald Dela Rosa on the PNP Operation in KOJC, Go emphasized the need for both sides to work towards a peaceful resolution. "Ang tanong ko po sa pulisya, at tatanungin ko rin ito sa inyo (KOJC) mamaya--ano bang magiging endgame dito? Hanggang kailan tatagal ang sitwasyong ito?" Go asked during his manifestation. He stressed the importance of bringing the nearly two-week stand-off to a peaceful conclusion to restore normalcy in the area. The standoff, which involves law enforcement personnel surrounding the KOJC compound following the issuance of a warrant of arrest against its spiritual leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, has resulted in traffic disruptions and raised concerns about safety in Davao City, Go noted. "Naalala ko talaga kahit noon pa, tahimik itong Davao. Magulo ito mga early 1980s, pero noong naging mayor na po si former president (Duterte), former mayor, tahimik na po ang buhay dito. This used to be known as the most livable city in the Philippines," Go shared. "Tahimik po ang buhay dito, at hindi po magiging successful yan kung hindi po dahil sa ating mga kapulisan. Hindi magagawa ni Mayor Duterte yung trabaho niya kung hindi po dahil sa inyo," Go added. However, he shared that tourists and other visitors have begun to express fears about the security of the city, which he found deeply concerning as a native Davaoeño. "Marami po ang nagtatanong sa akin sa Maynila, 'Kumusta na kayo sa Davao?' 'Safe bang pumunta ng Davao?' Mga turista nagtatanong po sa akin, safe pa bang pumunta sa Davao. Nalulungkot po ako, bilang isang Dabawenyo," he said. One of the key points in Go's manifestation was his strong condemnation of the alleged excessive use of force by the PNP in their implementation of the arrest warrant. "Mr. Chair, ang maayos na pagpapatupad sa batas ang nagsisilbing pundasyon ng ating tiwala sa gobyerno at nagpapatibay ng ating paniniwala sa isang patas at makatarungang sistema. However, Mr. Chair, when the enforcement of the law crosses the line into excessive force, when it is wielded not as a tool for justice but as a weapon of destruction, it is incumbent upon us to speak out," Go declared. He underscored that while it is the duty of the police to serve an arrest warrant, it must not come at the expense of civilian safety, the disruption of peace, or the desecration of religious spaces. Go invoked the Philippine Constitution's Bill of Rights as a reminder of the protections afforded to all citizens against abuses of power. "One of the founding fathers, Marcelo H. del Pilar, whose birthday we just commemorated last August 30, once said: 'The perfection of humanity is not possible without freedom for the individual. Thus, the existence of social institutions and all political organizations and relationships are justified insofar as they have for their primary aim the defense and protection of freedom'," said Go. "Kung kaya nga, andyan sa ating Saligang Batas, under Article III, ang Bill of Rights. The Bill of Rights is there to protect our people from abuses of power, power that is given by our people. The Bill of Rights is our collateral, our security, our safeguard against abusive people in the government," he added. While he expressed concern about the excessive force used in the KOJC operation, Go clarified that he continues to support the PNP in fulfilling its mandate and their efforts to maintain peace and order in the country. "Suportado natin ang pulis hanggang ngayon pinaglalaban natin ang pulis. And even during the time of former president Duterte 2018, dinoble po ang sahod ng pulis, ng military, uniformed personnel, at pinaglaban natin ito. Full support po kami sa pulis hanggang ngayon po," he said. However, Go made it clear that such support must be accompanied by accountability and responsibility, especially when it comes to upholding the rule of law. He emphasized his stand as an advocate for justice, fairness, and the protection of human rights. "Sa isang demokratikong bansa tulad ng Pilipinas, napakahalaga ng maayos na pagpapatupad ng batas. No one is above the law, sabi nga nila. Kahit pulis ka, nasa gobyerno na may mataas na katungkulan o normal na mamamayan, you are not above the law," Go remarked. He further stressed that abuses of power, especially by those in government, should not be tolerated. Go's message was a clear reminder that the protection of human rights is a cornerstone of democracy and must not be compromised, even in the face of challenging law enforcement operations. "Ang maayos na pagpapatupad sa batas ang nagsisilbing pundasyon ng ating tiwala sa gobyerno at nagpapatibay ng ating paniniwala sa isang patas at makatarungang sistema," Go said. Go then reiterated his call for both sides involved in the stand-off--the PNP and the KOJC leadership--to work towards a peaceful resolution. He addressed the KOJC leadership, asking them to clarify what they expect from the government in order to bring an end to the standoff: "Gusto ko rin pong tanungin ang KOJC, ano ba ang inaasahan nyo mula sa gobyerno para matapos na po ito?" He then repeatedly sought answers from the PNP regarding their plan for resolving the KOJC stand-off, particularly how long the situation would last. Go pressed the police force to clarify their strategy and ensure that the safety of civilians and the peace in the community are not compromised. "Alam niyo kawawa yung taumbayan. Kawawa yung mga inosente, at kawawa rin yung pulis kanina. Pinuntahan nga namin, tinatanong namin sila at kailangan lang nilang sumunod sa kanilang trabaho," Go said citing the ocular inspection done by the subcommittee earlier that day. His inquiry extended to ensuring that law enforcement operates within the bounds of justice and avoids further exacerbating the situation. Go left a strong message for both law enforcement and the KOJC leadership: it is time to end the stand-off and bring peace back to Davao. "Nandito po kami ni Sen. Bato, Sen. Robin na sumusuporta sa inyo, lalung-lalo na po in line of duty. Pero ang amin dito ay kailan ba ito matatapos? Mas marami pong Pilipino ang gustong mamuhay nang tahimik," Go concluded, urging all parties involved to work together in resolving the stand-off peacefully.

