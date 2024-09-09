PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 9, 2024 Cayetano stresses power of unity and purpose in churches On Sunday, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano addressed thousands of Christians in Puerto Princesa City with a compelling testimony about the power of purpose and unity during the 42nd founding anniversary of Life Church Palawan. Reflecting on his 32 years of public service, Cayetano shared how his early belief in needing to address every issue alone evolved into an understanding that each person is a vital part of a larger solution. He encouraged the congregation, with whom he has been involved since its humble beginnings, by sharing three key lessons aligned with the event's theme, "Better Together." "When I was younger, I felt that I had to do everything, and I had to do it right away. But as I learned in the Bible, each one of us is an answered prayer. Each one of us is a solution to a problem," the senator said on September 8, 2024. First, Cayetano spoke about the "power of compounding," stressing that progress takes time and does not require immediate results. "You don't have to do everything right away. Just act step by step, inch by inch, and fix things one by one. In 10 years from now, narealize mo nabuo mo na [ang vision]," he said. Second, he highlighted the importance of preparing for future generations, urging everyone not to "steal from them" by neglecting responsibilities. "The Lord will always get things done, but He will use people. If you do not do your assignment, the Lord is still patient. But that generation will lose out! Why else did the Lord put that vision in your community and church in your heart? At the very least you should release that vision," he said. Using a basketball analogy, Cayetano noted that while many aspire to be stars like Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, success depends on everyone playing their role in the community. "You have a role, that's why it's better together," he said. The senator also urged the congregation not to fear future challenges, encouraging them to remain on the right path and trust that God will guide and correct them as needed. "Huwag tayo matakot magkamali. 'In all things, God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.' Ang importante, tama ang direksyon natin," he said, citing a verse from Romans. He concluded by urging the church to continue its unified efforts, building on the strong foundation laid by its founders. "If we build our churches, we build our country... Remember sabi ni Lord, 'If my people who are called by my name humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land,'" he said, citing 2 Chronicles from the Bible. "Don't worry, God is in control," he added, reinforcing his message of faith and unity. Cayetano, binigyang diin ang kapangyarihan ng layunin at pagkakaisa sa mga simbahan Nagbigay-inspirasyon si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Linggo sa libu-libong Kristiyano sa Puerto Princesa City tungkol sa kapangyarihan ng layuning at pagkakaisa sa ika-42 anibersaryo ng pagkakatatag ng Life Church Palawan. Sa pagninilay-nilay sa kanyang 32 taon sa serbisyo publiko, ibinahagi ni Cayetano kung paano nag-iba ang kanyang paniniwalang dapat tugunan agad ang bawat isyu nang mag-isa. Aniya, dapat ay may pag-unawa na ang bawat tao ay mahalagang bahagi ng isang mas solusyon. Hinikayat niya ang kongregasyon, na nakasama niya mula nang magsimula ito, sa pamamagitan ng pagbabahagi ng tatlong mahahalagang aral na naaayon sa temang, "Better Together." "When I was younger, I felt that I had to do everything, and I had to do it right away. But as I learned in the Bible, each one of us is an answered prayer. Each one of us is a solution to a problem," wika ng senador noong September 8, 2024. Una, ibinahagi ni Cayetano ang "power of compounding," na nagpapaliwanag na ang pag-sulong ay nangangailangan ng panahon at hindi nangangailangan ng agarang resulta. "You don't have to do everything right away. Just act step by step, inch by inch, and fix things one by one. In 10 years from now, narealize mo nabuo mo na [ang vision]," aniya. Ang pangalawang ibinahagi niya ay ang kahalagahan ng paghahanda para sa susunod na henerasyon, at ng hindi "pagnakaw mula sa kanila" sa pamamagitan ng pagpapabaya sa mga responsibilidad. "The Lord will always get things done, but He will use people. If you do not do your assignment, the Lord is still patient. But that generation will lose out! Why else did the Lord put that vision in your community and church in your heart? At the very least you should release that vision," sabi ng senador. Gamit ang basketball bilang halimbawa, binanggit ni Cayetano na habang marami ang naghahangad na maging sikat tulad ni Michael Jordan o Kobe Bryant, ang tagumpay ay nakasalalay sa lahat ng gumaganap ng kanilang papel sa komunidad. "You have a role, that's why it's better together," wika niya. Hinimok din ng senador ang kongregasyon na huwag matakot sa mga hamon sa hinaharap. Hinikayat niya silang manatili sa tamang landas at magtiwala na gagabayan at itatama sila ng Diyos kung kinakailangan. "Huwag tayo matakot magkamali. 'In all things, God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.' Ang importante, tama ang direksyon natin," sambit niya, habang binabanggit ang aklat na Romans mula sa Bibliya. Nagtapos siya sa pamamagitan ng paghimok sa simbahan na ipagpatuloy ang pinag-isang pagsisikap nito, na itinayo sa matibay na pundasyong inilatag ng mga tagapagtatag nito. "If we build our churches, we build our country... Remember sabi ni Lord, 'If my people who are called by my name humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land,'" sabi niya, na binanggit ang 2 Chronicles mula sa Bibliya. "Don't worry, God is in control," dagdag niya.

