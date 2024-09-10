Hina Siddiqui – The Indian Woman with Wings is Changing the Game for Small IT Businesses

Hina Siddiqui - The Creator of 'No Hustle Profit Leap Program

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hina Siddiqui - a two-time CREA Award winner, Global Women of Influence honoree, bestselling author, and the powerhouse behind The Corporate Life Podcast, has launched a groundbreaking program designed to redefine success for small IT businesses.Coming from the IT corporates, where people are overworked, exhausted, and living pay check to pay check, her vision is to help create an abundant and rich work culture where everyone thrives in their zone of genius.Her 12 week ‘No Hustle’ Profit Leap program is powerful enough to make that vision a reality.She’s here to help small IT business leaders drop the "hustle" once and for all, while achieving the growth they’ve been striving for and struggling with.This program is based on the Non-posture Yoga approach, and promises to support CEOs and Founders with teams of 5 to 50 employees, a significant increase in revenue in just 12 weeks.She says “This isn’t just another coaching program; It’s a Revolution.”Small IT Business Leaders now have a roadmap to freedom, scaling their business without sacrificing their lives.Hina says,“Over 80% of small IT business leaders are stuck in a cycle of endless hustle. They’re chasing after revenue growth while being reactive over being strategic, but they don’t realize the simple truth—by shifting their mindset to focus on profit, rather than just breaking even, releasing what’s not working at the mindset and energy levels, and doing the right strategic things in the right order, they can witness spectacular growth in record time."She shares 3 Simple Steps for CEOs and Founders of small corporates to achieve their Big Leap Profit Number:1) ENVISION: Set the Profit Leap Number, the revenue figure to hit.2) ALIGN: Identify and eliminate mindset and energy blocks, and align with the Profit Leap Number on the Mindset + Energy levels.3) THRIVE: Craft a bold, authentic strategy and play a Fearless Big Game while ensuring everyone in the team stays in their Zone of Genius.Rest will happen as a QUICK SIDE EFFECT.WHAT'S HINA'S SECRET FORMULA FOR THIS BOLD CLAIM?Hina Siddiqui’s signature blend of mindset, energy work, and strategy has already transformed the lives of corporate leaders around the world. Here’s what sets her apart:- MINDSET MAGIC: It’s more than just numbers—Hina dives deep into mindset work. It’s not just about business strategies; it’s about cultivating a mindset that propels businesses forward.- ENERGY ALCHEMY: She emphasizes clearing energy blocks and aligning mindset + energy with big goals to create a magnetic force that attracts crazy success.- STRATEGIC BRILLIANCE: She believes in adding a sprinkle of strategic brilliance optimizing business strategy and operations without losing sight of what makes small IT businesses and their offers unique.- SPIRITUAL INTEGRATION: Hina is a deep spiritual person and teaches to adopt spiritual principles that adds a deeper layer of fulfilment and success for everyone involved.This program is the NEXT MOVE for the CEOs and Founders of small to mid level IT businesses who are stuck at a certain business income level and can't see a way out.For more information visit her website: www.authorhina.com. ABOUT HINA SIDDIQUIHina Siddiqui is a Global Award-Winning Corporate Coach, Bestselling Author, and Host of The Corporate Life Podcast. Recognized globally by over 240 media outlets, Hina is the creator of the No-Hustle Profit Leap Framework, a revolutionary coaching program designed for small to mid-level IT businesses.Her expertise lies in supporting CEOs and founders to increase their business revenue by 25% in just 12 weeks—without sacrificing work-life balance.For more information, visit ww.authorhina.com or connect with Hina on LinkedIn CONNECT WITH HINA SIDDIQUIOfficial Website: https://authorhina.com/ Email: connect@authorhina.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/coach-authorhina/ The Corporate Life Podcast: https://authorhina.com/the-corporate-life-podcast-with-hina-siddiqui-season-2/

