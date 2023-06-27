Hina Siddiqui - an Indian Woman With Wings to Soar in the Corporate World
Introduces a Cutting-Edge Coaching Program : PayCheck Quantum Leap: Double Your Paycheck in 6 MonthsNEW DELHI, INDIA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CREA Global Award Winning Corporate Life Coach, Author and the Host @ The Corporate Life Podcast, Hina Siddiqui is thrilled to announce the launch of her 1:1 coaching program, "PayCheck Quantum Leap : Double Your Paycheck in the Next 6 Months."
This innovative program is specifically designed to empower MID TO SENIOR LEVEL CORPORATE LEADERS to doubling their paycheck in record time.
Hina says:
“The problem today is that 8 out of 10 Corporate Professionals are going to stay UNDERPAID because they have no clue that they can make much more money while enjoying their job without doing any hard or stressful work.
I want to share 3 Bold Steps today for how to double your paycheck in the next 3 - 6 months:
BOLD STEP #1: Think of ONE SCARY NUMBER to achieve in the next 6 months,
BOLD STEP #2: Identify and challenge your scarcity mindset and replace that with an ABUNDANCE MINDSET to align with that SCARY NUMBER,
BOLD STEP #3: Transform your job into your DREAM JOB that has you working in your ZONE OF GENIUS rather than frustrate you with the projects and tasks that bore you.
Rest will happen as a QUICK SIDE EFFECT.”
PayCheck Quantum Leap is all about Replacing Scarcity Mindset with Abundance Mindset and TAKING BOLD & COURAGEOUS ACTION.
Unlike traditional coaching programs, PayCheck Quantum Leap takes a holistic and transformative approach that combines 1) mindset mastery, 2) energy clearing techniques, and 3) strategic and bold career moves.
Designed and Led by Hina Siddiqui, a seasoned coach, author of 5 books, and podcast host featuring Big Shots in the Global Corporate Industry, with a proven track record of success, this program goes beyond mere skill-building to create lasting mindset shifts that unlock limitless earning potential.
Key features and benefits of the program include:
Mindset Mastery: The program delves deep into the psychology of success, addressing limiting beliefs, self-worth issues, and money mindset blocks that hinder career growth and financial abundance. Participants will gain a newfound sense of confidence and self-belief that propels them towards their dream job position and increased income.
Strategic and Bold Career Moves: Through personalized coaching sessions, participants will receive expert guidance + support on navigating career transitions, identifying lucrative opportunities, and positioning themselves as BIG SHOTS in their industry.
The program equips participants with the secret tools, strategies, and insider knowledge necessary to excel in the corporate world.
Energy Clearing Techniques: The program incorporates powerful energy clearing techniques that remove subconscious blocks, release past traumas, and enhance personal magnetism. This transformative approach enables participants to attract new opportunities, abundance, and career breakthroughs with ease.
Accelerated Results: With a focus on rapid transformation, Paycheck Quantum Leap is designed to deliver tangible results in a shortest time frame. Participants can expect to see significant career advancements, income growth, and increased job satisfaction within the duration of the program.
Hina Siddiqui is proud to offer this unparalleled coaching experience, combining cutting-edge strategies with a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by mid to senior level corporate leaders.
With VERY LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE, ambitious professionals are encouraged to secure their place in this transformative program today.
For more information, and program enrollment, visit https://authorhina.com/double-your-paycheck-in-6-months/
About HIna Siddiqui:
Hina Siddiqui is a CREA Global Award Winning Corporate Life Coach, the author of Five Books, including Multidimensional Success, Design A Career you Love & Secrets of the 6 Figure Employee with Zero Stress, and Podcast host at ‘The Corporate Life Podcast’. She supports Mid to Senior Level Corporate Leaders identify and achieve their Next Level Dream Job Position + Double their Paycheck in under 6 months.
Contact:
Hina Siddiqui
Authorhian.com
Email: connect@authorhina.com
