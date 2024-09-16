SWIR Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.30 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.6%

SWIR Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SWIR market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.19 billion in 2023 to $2.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising investments in the military and defense sector, increasing adoption of SWIR technology for semiconductor inspection, expanding applications of SWIR technology in diverse industries such as surveillance, agriculture, and medical imaging, increasing penetration of SWIR technology in the commercial, industrial, and automotive sectors, rising demand for SWIR cameras in the food and beverage industries.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global SWIR Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The SWIR market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.30 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of SWIR cameras in the oil and gas, glass, and medical industries, increasing use of SWIR cameras for craft inspection, spectrometry, and astronomy, growing need for SWIR cameras in ergonomics and psychology research, expanding applications of SWIR cameras in-vehicle navigation, especially in adverse conditions such as fog, snow, or dust, increasing adoption of SWIR cameras by governments.

Growth Driver Of The SWIR Market

The increasing military and defense investments are expected to propel the growth of the SWIR market going forward. The military and defense industry encompasses the development, production, and supply of military equipment, technologies, and services for national defense and security purposes. The military and defense industries are rising due to increasing geopolitical tensions, technological advancements, and the growing need for national security and defense modernization. Military and defense investments drive SWIR adoption by funding advancements in imaging technology for enhanced surveillance, reconnaissance, and target identification capabilities.

Which Market Players Are Driving The SWIR Market Growth?

Key players in the SWIR market include BAE Systems, Thales Group, Raptor Photonics Ltd., Leonardo DRS Inc., Hamamatsu Corp., Jenoptik AG, FLIR Systems Inc., Gooch & Housego Plc, Teledyne DALSA Inc., Sofradir, Lynred, Xenics NV, Sensors Unlimited Inc., InView Technology Corporation, IRCameras LLC, Episensors Inc., Allied Vision, Sierra-Olympic Technologies Inc., Irnova AB, New Imaging Technologies, Photon Etc Inc., Princeton Infrared Technologies Inc., SWIR Vision Systems Inc., QmagiQ LLC.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The SWIR Market Size?

Major companies operating in the SWIR market are developing innovative technology, such as shortwave infrared (SWIR) cameras, to gain a competitive edge in the market. SWIR cameras are a compact industrial and advanced scientific camera series that utilize InGaAs sensor technology to image in the short-wave infrared spectrum ranging from 900 nm to 1,700 nm.

How Is The Global SWIR Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Area Scan, Line Scan

2) By Technology: Cooled, Uncooled

3) By End-User: Electronics And Communication, Aerospace, Food And Beverage, Automotive, Medical And Healthcare, Military And Defense, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The SWIR Market

North America was the largest region in the SWIR market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the swir market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

SWIR Market Definition

Short-wave infrared (SWIR) refers to a specific band of the infrared spectrum that spans wavelengths from approximately 1,000 nanometers (nm) to 3,000 nm. SWIR imaging is used in various applications, including industrial inspection, surveillance, and scientific research, due to its ability to penetrate materials such as smoke, haze, and certain fabrics and to provide detailed images that are not visible in the visible light spectrum.

SWIR Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global SWIR market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The SWIR Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on SWIR market size, SWIR market drivers and trends, SWIR market major players, SWIR competitors' revenues, SWIR market positioning, and SWIR market growth across geographies. The SWIR market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

