Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport on passing of writer James Matthews

It is with great sadness that the Western Cape Government has learned of the passing of the renowned writer and poet, James Matthews.

James Matthews was born in District Six in 1929. His love of writing became evident from a young age, and some of his first pieces were published when he was just 17 years old. He started working as a journalist and wrote for a variety of publications such as the Golden City Post, the Cape Times and Drum magazine.

Matthews published his first poetry anthology in 1972, which was later banned under the regime of the time, before he was detained at Victor Verster prison in 1976. Through his writing, he protested against the apartheid regime and raised consciousness around oppression in South Africa. He later went on to own an art gallery in Cape Town and also established his own publishing company.

James Matthews was a true artist, who used his writing talent to raise awareness of oppression in South Africa during the apartheid years, and who was dedicated to giving other artists the platform to express their views. He gave life to many voices that were silenced in previous years.

The Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said: “It is always sad when we lose someone who had such a profound impact on the arts in our country. James Matthews was someone who fought for freedom of expression for writers and other artists. He was dedicated to his community and did reading groups at local schools for many years”.

“As prolific and talented as James Matthews was, he was so much more than just a writer and poet; he was integral to the anti-apartheid movement, giving a powerful voice through his writing to the oppressed. He was an important part of our province and country's artistic fabric. He will be sorely missed and his contribution rightly celebrated. I extend the condolences of myself and our whole government to James’ family, friends, loved ones and all those who knew him. We celebrate him and the lives that he touched. We also know that he lives on through the many other artists he inspired,” said Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

