Minister Dion George: African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA) Ministerial Briefing Dinner

It is an honour to be attending this event today, at such a critical moment for our continent and our planet. I would like to express my appreciation to the African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA), the African Development Bank, and the Government of Côte d'Ivoire for hosting this important Ministerial dinner on the margins of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) 10th Special Session.

As we are aware, the concept of a circular economy presents a profound shift in how we produce, consume, and dispose of resources. In place of the linear "take, make, dispose" model, the circular economy seeks to keep resources in use for as long as possible, extract the maximum value from them while in use, and regenerate products and materials at the end of their life cycle. For Africa, this is not just an environmental imperative, it is also an economic and social opportunity.

The Circular Economy indeed represents a pathway for Africa’s Sustainable Future, as well as that of the world. Our beautiful continent has enormous potential to lead the global transition to a circular economy. We are blessed with vast natural resources, a growing population, and an entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in the face of challenges.

However, Africa is also acutely vulnerable to environmental degradation. According to reports, Africa loses more than 2 million hectares of forest cover each year, while desertification and drought continue to threaten the livelihoods of millions. The climate crisis, coupled with poor waste management, is undermining our progress towards sustainable development. This is why Africa must lead the way in circular economy solutions.

The African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA), launched in 2016, represents Africa’s Vehicle for Circular Economy Leadership. The ACEA has already made significant strides in driving this vision. Today, I am pleased to acknowledge the progress that ACEA has achieved since its official launched at the 17th Ordinary Session of AMCEN in Durban, South Africa in November 2019. From developing circular economy knowledge platforms to advancing research on key themes such as plastics, electronic waste, and addressing waste from the construction industry, the ACEA is playing a pioneering role in setting the foundation for a sustainable future.

I also wish to highlight that the circular economy is not just about environmental sustainability, but it is also about creating new jobs, building resilient economies, and fostering innovation. Studies have shown that adopting circular principles can generate an estimated 11 million additional jobs by 2030. In a continent where more than 10 million young people enter the labour market each year, this opportunity cannot be ignored.

Tonight, as we reflect on the achievements of the ACEA, I urge all of us to think about the next steps. How can we further expand ACEA’s membership and its impact? How can we ensure that circularity becomes a central pillar of our national and regional development strategies? And most importantly, how can we mobilize the political will, financial resources, and technological innovation needed to accelerate Africa’s circular economy transformation? Indeed, “We can do more.”

The circular economy holds the potential to address many of the environmental complexities we face, including the issues related to the theme of this AMCEN 10th Special Session — drought resilience, land degradation, and desertification. Circular agriculture, for instance, offers solutions for regenerating degraded soils and reducing water stress. By utilizing organic waste as a resource, we can enhance soil fertility, improve crop yields, and restore ecosystems.

Equally important is the need to tackle plastic pollution, which continues to degrade our lands and rivers. The ACEA must play a prominent role in providing technical knowhow on circular economy and extended producer responsibility implementation in processes such as the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) process to develop a legally binding instrument on Plastic Pollution, including in the marine environment. In addition, the recent research by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) reveals that agricultural soils may receive greater quantities of microplastics than oceans, affecting both the quality of our soils and our food systems. This is where a Circular Economy can play a key role in mitigating and addressing plastic pollution.

In this regard, Africa must take the lead in developing sustainable alternatives, promoting recycling technologies, and integrating circular economy principles into the plastics value chain. Moreover, we must consider the role and governance of critical minerals, which are essential for the global green energy transition.

Africa’s mineral wealth is unparalleled, but we must extract and manage these resources in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. A circular approach can ensure that we maximize the value of these materials while minimizing environmental and social harm. This includes developing frameworks for "materials as a service," extending the lifecycle of products, and fostering technological innovation to reduce the need for new extraction.

As we deliberate upon the intersection of circularity and Africa’s environmental situation, we cannot overlook the critical role of land. Africa’s rich biodiversity and vast landscapes are both our greatest asset and our greatest responsibility. The Abidjan Legacy Programme, launched at the UNCCD COP15 in May 2022, provides a clear roadmap for advancing towards Land Degradation Neutrality by 2030. I believe that integrating circular economy principles into this programme will not only help us restore degraded lands, but will also contribute to building resilient communities and achieving food security.

As Ministers and decision-makers, we have the power to shape Africa’s future. Tonight, let us respond to this Call to Action by:

1. Expanding the African Circular Economy Alliance by mobilizing new member countries to join this transformative movement. We need a collective effort to scale circular economy solutions across the continent.

2. Integrating circular economy approaches into national policies that prioritize sustainable resource use, reduce environmental impacts, and promote green jobs.

3. Promoting innovation and technology that supports circular business models and strengthens the capacities of our entrepreneurs and industries.

4. Fostering regional and global partnerships to ensure that Africa is at the forefront of the global circular economy transition, benefiting from the emerging markets for green critical minerals and sustainable goods.

5. Enhancing regular engagements and cooperation where on annual basis the Technical Committee have a One Week Technical Committee Session for discussion on the ACEA work programme.

6. Promoting awareness raising, education and training, as well as capacity building, which is very critical for the sustainability of the ACEA. Arranging regular awareness raising events, training and education working in cooperation with strategic partners such as the institutions of higher learning, universities, universities of technologies, private and public colleges.

7. Putting in place Monitoring and Evaluation mechanisms, the African Circular Economy Fund (ACEF) has supported 5 countries with the circular economy roadmaps under the aegis of the ACEA, and the monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of these and other ACEA initiatives is also key.

Furthermore, South Africa’s presidency of the G20 in 2025 is also an opportunity for Africa to explore how to position itself in showcasing its transition to a circular economy.

In conclusion, Africa stands at a crossroads, the Continental Circular Economy Action Plan can also play a significant role in guiding our implementation of circular economy, hence we need to keep on reflecting on it and looking at how we can streamline certain initiatives that can be easily aligned.

We have the opportunity to redefine our economic model, not only for the benefit of our environment but also for the future prosperity of our people. Let us seize this moment, using the power of circularity to combat environmental degradation, create jobs, and build the sustainable Africa we envision in Agenda 2063.

I look forward to working with all of you to make this vision a reality.

Thank you.

