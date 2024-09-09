International SOS Announces Appointment of Giles Hill as Head of Global Security Services

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- International SOS is proud to announce the appointment of Giles Hill as Head of Global Security Services. Giles brings unparalleled expertise from his distinguished 33-year career in the British Army, where he achieved the rank of 3-Star General. His military career, marked by exemplary leadership in high-stakes operations across Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan, has equipped him with a profound understanding of global security dynamics.Giles will be accountable for International SOS’ industry-leading security services and responsible for driving International SOS’ global security teams to the highest standards. He will also spearhead the innovation and development of International SOS’ global security services. This appointment follows and builds on his previous role in International SOS as Chair of the International Security Advisory Board.Giles Hill, Group Head of Global Security Services, International SOS, comments:“Over the past year with International SOS, I have been privileged to work with the very best security talent in our industry. Together, we work tirelessly to support our clients and safeguard the health and security of their employees every day, wherever they are around the world in what is a very disruptive, dangerous and unpredictable global context. I very much look forward to this exciting new global leadership role, where I can leverage my experience to set out a vision and a plan to further shape and develop our security services, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation and excellence in global security.”Arnaud Vaissié, Co-founder and CEO of International SOS, comments:“In today’s complex threat landscape, our clients’ urgent needs demand innovative and unparalleled solutions. Giles’ extensive military and strategic expertise make him the ideal leader to elevate our global security services. His extensive experience in strategic planning and crisis management will be pivotal in advancing our cutting-edge security solutions at International SOS and what we need to continue delivering exceptional service and protection to our clients worldwide. As Chair of the International Security Advisory Board, Giles had already significantly shaped our strategic direction. His distinguished career and unwavering commitment to transforming global security are truly commendable. Furthermore, his dedication to mentoring the next generation of security professionals will undoubtedly propel our security team to new heights.”Amongst many leadership positions, Giles led the UK’s high readiness response force (16 Air Assault Brigade), was the Deputy Commanding General of the US 82nd Airborne Division, Commanding General of the 1st (United Kingdom) Division and was Assistant Chief of UK Defence Staff responsible for the UK MOD’s International Policy and Plans for the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. His last military appointment was as the UK Military’s most senior deployed operational commander / Deputy Commander of the NATO coalition in Afghanistan. Giles was awarded the CBE in 2014, the CB in 2020 and the US Legion of Merit in 2021 for his leadership. Since leaving military service, Giles has run a strategic advisory and global risk management consultancy.International SOS’ capabilities include:• Nearly 12,000 multi-cultural security, medical, logistics and digital experts to provide support & assistance from over 1,200 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days.• This includes a full-time security team of almost 200 and unrivalled ‘boots on the ground’ deployed globally, even in remote, hostile, or extreme-risk environments. Nearly 400 credentialed security partners are accessible in over 250 countries and territories.• Running 27 Assistance Centres worldwide, which provide timely security advice and support 24/7.• Providing assistance services in addition to travel security professional services and crisis consulting solutions. Providing verified information by distributing 11,888 security alerts and 106 security forecast and insight reports globally annually.• Provision of digital features of a Workforce Resilience service, which supports clients with the ability to locate 7.7 million employees through Tracker. Delivery of accurate and timely information on changing security threats via 8731 security alerts.

