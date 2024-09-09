Have your say on the future of plastics in NSW

We are seeking feedback from community, industry, business and all interested stakeholders on our proposed actions and timeframes to address unnecessary and problematic plastics.

The NSW Plastics: The Way Forward action plan proposes new initiatives including:

phasing out items like plastic lollipop sticks, pizza savers and food tags for bread, bakery and pantry items

bringing NSW into line with other states and phasing out the release of lighter-than-air balloons as well as the supply of plastic balloon sticks, clips and ties

introducing design standards for single-use plastic cups, food containers and their lids to ensure they are easily recyclable

phasing out the supply of unnecessary plastic barrier bags.

You can find a copy of the paper NSW Plastics: The Way Forward, a summary of feedback from previous consultations and how to provide your feedback at https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/nsw-plastics-way-forward. We encourage you to take the survey or provide a written submission via email.

Our 8-week public consultation will be open until 5pm on Tuesday 29 October 2024. We look forward to hearing your views and working with you to create a future with less plastic.

If you have any questions, please email plasticsconsultation@epa.nsw.gov.au.