Next steps to tackle problematic plastics for a cleaner and safer NSW

The NSW Plastics: The Way Forward action plan outlines possible steps to further reduce the impact of plastic litter and create a cleaner, safer and more sustainable environment.

Most of the proposals bring NSW into line with other jurisdictions which have moved ahead of NSW.

An eight-week consultation is being launched to seek feedback from community members, businesses, industry, environmental groups, scientific and regulatory organisations and others.

In 2022-23, NSW generated around 891,000 tonnes of plastic waste – almost 110 kilos per person – but only 14% of that was recycled.

Globally, around 8 million tonnes of plastic leak into our oceans every year. That pollution severely impacts marine wildlife, and it’s estimated almost half of all seabirds and sea turtles are likely to have ingested plastic.

The NSW Government consulted on the NSW Plastics: Next Steps discussion paper, attracting more than 5,000 responses up to February 2024. They showed overwhelming public support for stronger action on plastic waste. Government has also been speaking directly to industry and other stakeholders.

The NSW Plastics: The Way Forward action plan builds on this collaboration and proposes new initiatives including:

Phasing out items where non-plastic alternatives already exist, like plastic lollipop sticks, pizza savers and plastic food tags for bread, bakery and pantry items.

Introducing design standards for single-use plastic cups, food containers and their lids to ensure they are easily recyclable.

Phasing out the supply of unnecessary plastic barrier bags.

Bringing NSW into line with other states and phasing out the release of helium balloons as well as plastic balloon sticks, clips and ties.

Requiring food service venues to accept reusable cups for hot and cold takeaway beverages.

Phasing out food packaging made of foamed plastic, as in Western Australia, including food trays, loose-fill packaging, and moulded or cut packaging

This feedback will inform further action to tackle problematic plastic items, which could include legislative change.

You can find NSW Plastics: The Way Forward and provide feedback online:

https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/nsw-plastics-way-forward.

Quote attributable to Minster for the Environment Penny Sharpe:

“Unless we take action, by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

“We all want a healthier environment for humans and animals, with fewer problematic plastics.

“The phase-out of certain single-use plastics in NSW in 2019 has resulted in a 77% reduction in the number of banned single-use plastic items found in litter, but there are still too many takeaway food containers and plastic drink bottle lids strewn across our environment.

“We’ve listened to the concerns of businesses and industry, as well as environment and community groups. And now we’d like their feedback on the specific initiatives proposed in NSW Plastics: The Way Forward so we can take further action.”